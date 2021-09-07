checkAd

Aehr Receives $19.4 Million Order for Multiple FOX-XP Test and Burn-in Systems from Major Automotive Semiconductor Supplier

Systems to Support Testing of Silicon Carbide Power Devices for Electric Vehicles

FREMONT, Calif., Sept. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ: AEHR), a worldwide supplier of semiconductor test and reliability qualification equipment, today announced it has received a $19.4 million order from its lead silicon carbide test and burn-in customer for multiple FOX-XP systems to meet their increased production capacity needs.

This customer is a leading Fortune 500 supplier of semiconductor devices with a significant customer base in the automotive semiconductor market, and is using the FOX-XP systems for test and burn-in of silicon carbide devices for electric vehicles. The corresponding Aehr proprietary WaferPak Contactors for these systems, which are used to make contact with every device on each of 18 wafers in parallel per system, will be purchased in follow-on orders from this customer. These systems are scheduled to be delivered over the next nine months.

Gayn Erickson, President and CEO of Aehr Test Systems, commented, “We continue to work closely with this customer to achieve their test requirements and are excited to receive this order for multiple systems, which exceeds the total number of systems this customer has purchased from us to date. These additional systems are to meet capacity needs of silicon carbide devices used for power conversion components in on-board and off-board electric vehicle chargers as well as the inverters used in electric vehicle motor controllers. This customer also expects silicon carbide capacity in other major markets, including home electric storage and solar power conversion, and we look forward to meeting their demand over the next several years and into the future.

“Aehr Test is currently ramping our FOX Wafer Level Test and Burn-in Systems and WaferPak Contactors to meet the silicon carbide market opportunity that we believe is only just beginning. Silicon carbide power semiconductors have emerged as the preferred technology for battery electric vehicle power conversion in on-board and off-board electric vehicle battery chargers, and the electric power conversion and control of the electric engines. These devices reduce power loss by as much as > 75% over power silicon alternatives like IGBT (Insulated-gate bipolar transistor) devices, which has essentially changed the entire market dynamic. The challenge with silicon carbide is that it is known to have high infant mortality rates. However, with the reliability burn-in and screening that Aehr is able to offer with our FOX product solutions, these defects can be removed to provide extremely reliable devices for these mission-critical applications.

