Catalent, Inc. to Present at the Morgan Stanley 19th Annual Global Healthcare Conference

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
07.09.2021, 13:45  |  22   |   |   

Catalent, Inc. (NYSE: CTLT), the leading global provider of development sciences and manufacturing platforms for medicines, including biotherapeutics; cell and gene therapies; and consumer health products, today announced that members of its executive leadership team will virtually present at the Morgan Stanley 19th Annual Global Healthcare Conference at 1:15 a.m. ET on September 9, 2021.

A live webcast of the presentation will be accessible at http://investor.catalent.com and will be available for replay following the event.

About Catalent, Inc.
 Catalent Inc. [NYSE: CTLT], an S&P 500 company, is the leading global provider of development sciences and manufacturing platforms for medicines, including biotherapeutics; cell and gene therapies; and consumer health products. With almost 90 years serving the industry, Catalent has proven expertise in bringing more customer products to market faster, enhancing product performance, and ensuring reliable global clinical and commercial product supply. Catalent’s workforce exceeds 17,000 people, including more than 2,500 scientists and technicians, at more than 50 facilities on four continents, and in fiscal year 2021, it generated $4 billion in annual revenue. Catalent is headquartered in Somerset, New Jersey. For more information, please visit www.catalent.com.

