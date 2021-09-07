New Zone on Wabash Extends Copper Mineralization Footprint by 4 km; 31 Claims Added to Cover New Extensions

MONTREAL, Sept. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kintavar Exploration Inc. (the “Corporation” or “Kintavar”) (TSX-V: KTR), is very pleased to announce the discovery of a new mineralized zone, Cooper, located 4km to the North-West of the Indiana trenches. The Corporation has staked 31 additional claims for a total of 1,786.53 hectares to the West and to the North of the Wabash property in order to secure the extensions of the newly discovered mineralized zone.



Given the significance of this discovery, the Corporation had proceeded immediately with a soil geochemistry survey consisting of 700 samples along strike towards the Indiana area. Extension of the geochemical survey to the North of Cooper is planned for the fall (see figure 1). The discovery consists of several small trenches over a strike length of 500 m that were manually dug along the favorable units of the stratigraphic model of the Wabash basin, and the soil anomalies from the regional survey that was completed in 2020. Re-evaluating the trace elements data from that regional survey based on the Indiana discovery (see press release August 18, 2021 and July 19, 2021) suggests the anomaly is over 1 km long. Trails are currently being upgraded to improve access to this part of the property to begin mechanical trenching and to prepare drill pads for the upcoming drilling program.

The mineralization at Cooper is found predominantly within paragneiss with some presence of marble units and is associated with bornite, chalcopyrite and locally traces of chalcocite. The unique feature of the Cooper zone is the presence of molybdenite, a molybdenum sulfide, that has not been observed on any of the main zones that were being explored in 2021 so far. After identifying galena, a lead and silver sulfide, in the Indiana area, the discovery of molybdenite at Cooper further amplifies the polymetallic nature of the Wabash project. Furthermore, it again emphasizes the significant potential of the entire mineralized package.

“The Cooper discovery further confirms and demonstrates the vast potential of Wabash. Working in the Grenville geological province is challenging due to its high degree of metamorphism and structure but the thorough exploration work by our technical team allows us to move forward nonetheless. Additional exploration work remains to be done to confirm that the Cooper zone connects with the rest of the mineralized areas. In the meantime, assays for the work completed in July and August are expected in September and October. This data will help finish planning the upcoming drill program and the next stages in the exploration program on Wabash.” commented Kiril Mugerman, President & CEO of Kintavar Exploration.