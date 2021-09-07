Long Island Press and Dan's Papers Names Reverse Mortgage Funding, LLC a Winner of the Long Island Top Workplaces 2021 Award

BLOOMFIELD, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / September 7, 2021 / Reverse Mortgage Funding LLC (RMF) has been awarded a Top Workplaces 2021 honor by Long Island Top Workplaces. The list is based solely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey …

BLOOMFIELD, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / September 7, 2021 / Reverse Mortgage Funding LLC (RMF) has been awarded a Top Workplaces 2021 honor by Long Island Top Workplaces. The list is based solely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by employee engagement technology partner Energage LLC. The anonymous survey uniquely measures 15 culture drivers that are critical to the success of any organization including alignment, execution and connection.

RMF is a wholly owned subsidiary of Reverse Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. (RMIT) and is headquartered in New Jersey, with corporate locations in New York, Michigan and California and field offices throughout the United States. RMF has received the Long Island Top Workplaces award three years in a row. RMF's Long Island employees report feeling encouraged to share new ideas, that their managers help them learn and grow and that they feel informed about important decisions.

"As an organization, we pride ourselves on providing our customers with straightforward guidance and an excellent customer experience," said David Peskin, President of RMF. "We are equally committed to maintaining a workplace culture where employees feel valued and engaged-they are what makes RMF the company it is today. Making sure we listen to the feedback we receive from across the organization is how we continuously get better. This award is a testament to that, and it is an honor to be recognized among this elite group of Long Island's top workplaces."

RMF is committed to helping older Americans achieve the retirement lifestyle they imagined and deserve. A proud supporter of Meals on Wheels America, RMF is one of the first donors to Meals on Wheels' Momentum Circle. As a donor, RMF is engaged in strengthening the Meals on Wheels network and providing financial support to help homebound seniors at risk to food insecurity and isolation.

"During this very challenging time, Top Workplaces has proven to be a beacon of light for organizations, as well as a sign of resiliency and strong business performance," said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. "When you give your employees a voice, you come together to navigate challenges and shape your path forward. Top Workplaces draw on real-time insights into what works best for their organization, so they can make informed decisions that have a positive impact on their people and their business."