LexaGene’s MiQLab Accurately Detects Multiple Strains of Pathogenic Bacteria in Polymicrobial Samples Compared to Conventional Culture

  • MiQLab detected both bacterial strains in polymicrobial samples in ~2 hours
  • Culture and Sensitivity Testing (C&ST) failed to detect the minor pathogen population in individual mixed samples, with final test results taking up to 11 days
  • MiQLab testing can improve treatment decisions, particularly for infections caused by drug resistant strains

BEVERLY, Mass., Sept. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LexaGene Holdings, Inc., (OTCQB: LXXGF; TSX-V: LXG) (“LexaGene” or the “Company”), a molecular diagnostics company that develops fully automated rapid pathogen detection systems, today announced it successfully utilized its MiQLab System (“MiQLab”) to detect the presence of multiple strains of pathogenic bacteria in polymicrobial samples that vary in their antimicrobial resistance (AMR). These samples were missed by traditional Culture and Sensitivity Testing (C&ST), and the time-to-results were orders-of-magnitude faster for the MiQLab.

Dr. Jack Regan, LexaGene’s CEO and Founder stated, “C&ST is viewed as the gold standard; however, it can generate false results1,2,3 and can take too long for routine use. In this study, LexaGene demonstrates that PCR testing is far better at reliably detecting a mixed culture, which is critical for improving patient outcomes, particularly if the minor pathogen population is resistant to the prescribed therapy. Not only is the MiQLab better in this regard, but it also provides results in ~2 hours rather than 5 to 11 days as observed in our study for C&ST. These two advantages can be significant enough to persuade many to adopt in-clinic PCR testing for routine use in medical and veterinary care settings.”

An interview with Dr. Regan can be viewed HERE.

Polymicrobial infections can be defined as simultaneous or successive infections caused by two or more distinct microorganisms or genotypically different strains of the same pathogen in the same anatomical site. In the case of urinary tract infections (UTIs), there are reports that demonstrate as high as 39% of urine cultures in elderly patients show polymicrobial infections.4 Another study in veterinary medicine showed that 45% of the samples collected from companion animals were polymicrobial in nature and a high percentage were multi-drug resistant.5 A third study showed that polymicrobial infections can cause flesh-eating wounds.6

