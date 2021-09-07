DGAP-Ad-hoc: zooplus AG / Key word(s): Offer

07-Sep-2021

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014

zooplus AG confirms talks with financial investor KKR regarding a potential voluntary public takeover offer



Munich, September 7, 2021 - zooplus AG (the "Company") confirms recent media reports, pursuant to which it is also in discussions with the financial investor KKR with regard to a potential voluntary public takeover offer to the shareholders of the Company. At this stage, the outcome of the discussions with the interested parties KKR and EQT remains open. Both parties have approached the Company with a qualified and credible financial as well as strategic proposal, and are therefore provided with access to the same level of information. Currently, there is no certainty whether the discussions will eventually result in a public takeover offer by either of those parties. The Company will inform the capital market and the public about the further proceedings in accordance with the legal requirements.

Company profile:

zooplus AG is the leading online pet platform in Europe measured by sales. Founded as a German start-up in 1999, the company's business model has been successfully launched internationally, dedicated to the mission of creating moments of happiness between pets and pet parents across now 30 European countries. With a large and relevant product offering in the pet food and pet care & accessories range, zooplus caters to more than 8 million pet parents across Europe of which more than 5 million made more than two orders in 2020. The product range includes renowned international brands, popular local brand names as well as high-quality, exclusive own brand lines for pet food, accessories, care products, toys and much else for dogs, cats, birds, hamsters, horses and many other furry and non-furry friends. In addition, zooplus customers benefit from exclusive loyalty programs, best value for money proposition, fast and reliable delivery as well as a seamless digital shopping experience, combined with a variety of interactive content and community offerings. Sales totaled more than EUR 1.8 bn in the 2020 financial year, capturing roughly 7% of the around EUR 28 bn to EUR 29 bn (net) European pet supplies market, both offline and online combined.