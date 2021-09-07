Skeena Initiates Exploratory Drilling Program at Eskay Creek

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 7, 2021 / Skeena Resources Limited (TSX:SKE)(OTCQX:SKREF) ("Skeena" or the "Company") is pleased to report that it has initiated a 35,000 metre regional and near mine exploration drilling program at the Eskay …

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 7, 2021 / Skeena Resources Limited (TSX: SKE )(OTCQX: SKREF ) ("Skeena" or the "Company") is pleased to report that it has initiated a 35,000 metre regional and near mine exploration drilling program at the Eskay Creek gold-silver project ("Eskay" or the "Project") located in the Golden Triangle of British Columbia. One surface-based helicopter supported drill rig is currently active at the Project testing the strike extensions of the 22 Zone. Additional rigs will be added as they become available. Reference images are presented at the end of this release as well as on the Company's website .

When Eskay Creek was optioned in 2017 and ultimately purchased from Barrick in 2020, the Company's drilling programs almost wholly focused on de-risking the project through category conversion (infill) drilling. To date, very little grassroots exploration has been performed on the property by Skeena. The purpose of the 2021 exploration program is to perform focused and expedited regional and near mine exploration with the goal of adding greater than 1 million ounces of gold equivalent resources to enhance the existing Eskay Creek mine plan. Pragmatic exploration will focus on defining bodies of near surface, bulk tonnage Au-Ag mineralization to provide supplemental feed for the Company's current Prefeasibility Study level contemplated truck and shovel open-pit mine plan. Ranking will favour targets with spatial proximity to the proposed processing facilities.

Although considerable exploration potential exists for additional underground resources, these are not considered in this year's exploration directive due to higher costs per ounce for discovery and delineation and the Company's current focus on open-pit mineralization.

2021 Drill Targets

A total of 35,000 metres has been allocated for the 2021 regional exploration drilling program. Judicious target ranking matrices were developed to maximize the likelihood of enhancing the global project economics and these criteria were derived from the 2021 desktop studies and field-based programs. Overall, allocation of drill metres will be dynamic and results driven as new information becomes available from the 2021 program.

Primary targets include strike and depth extensions of the 22 Zone (refer to attached image) as well as rock and soil anomalies that occur along the main Eskay Trend from the 21A Zone south towards the 22 Zone and Tom MacKay Zones. Detailed targeting within these larger areas is further constrained by deposit specific geological, structural, geophysical, and geochemical considerations known to be critical for emplacement of Eskay Creek style mineralization. The southernmost mineralized occurrence of Contact Mudstone within the Eskay Rift occurs in the 21A Zone. As such, targets located south of this locale are dominantly searching for synvolcanic feeders as well as newly identified mineralization hosted by the Lower Mudstone and Even Lower Mudstone units. Historic drill testing of these target models outside of the currently defined resources is very sparse. Significantly, a two-kilometre-long trend of identified targets located a short distance to the south of the 21A Zone has no historic drill testing.