Mynaric ramps up production rate for optical communications terminals amid market uptick

MUNICH and LOS ANGELES, September 7, 2021 - Mynaric, a pioneer in the laser communication industry, is ramping up its production rate due to the industry-wide agreement that optical communications terminals (OCTs) are key to the future of satellite data transmission. Laser communication capabilities were a key theme at the recent 36th Space Symposium and will be at SATELLITE 2021 starting today.

"We understand the importance of existing production capabilities for our partners and customers," said Bulent Altan, Chief Executive Officer of Mynaric. "Seeing the spreading conviction that the industrial age of laser communications is finally here, we are proud to lead the field and increase production at our first, operational serial production facility. It is this initial production that helps us to optimize our products, processes and supply chain early on to support sustained and reliable production ramp up for the years to come."

During the first half of 2021, Mynaric expanded its production capabilities with the June 2021 opening of its first serial production facility for optical communications terminals. "We not only have operational assembly lines, but have already increased the production rate across our product portfolio," said Tina Ghataore, Chief Commercial Officer of Mynaric. "Our first mover advantage and insourcing strategy for critical components is starting to pay off. It already allows us to hit high double-digit annual production rates today and we are well on track for triple-digit production for 2022 to meet the market demand across both commercial and government customers."

Mynaric continues to invest in the required machinery, personnel and processes to achieve sustained production ramp-up. The company is targeting a production capacity of up to 2,000 units per year in its first serial production facility - a pathfinder for production processes and technologies, including critical optical components that have been insourced.