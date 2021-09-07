checkAd

ENDRA Life Sciences to Participate in Two Upcoming Investment Conferences

Autor: Accesswire
ANN ARBOR, MI / ACCESSWIRE / September 7, 2021 / ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NDRA), a pioneer of Thermo Acoustic Enhanced UltraSound (TAEUS®), announces that management will participate in two upcoming virtual investment conferences.

  • H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference, September 13 - 15, 2021. Management will deliver a company presentation and will be available for one-on-one meetings with investors in a virtual format. The recorded presentation will be available on demand beginning Monday, September 13th on the Investors section of ENDRA's website and here.
  • Oppenheimer Fall Healthcare Life Sciences & Med Tech Summit, September 20 - 23, 2021. Management will deliver a company presentation on Tuesday, September 21st at 1:15pm Eastern Time and will be available for one-on-one meetings in a virtual format.

About ENDRA Life Sciences Inc.

ENDRA Life Sciences is the pioneer of Thermo Acoustic Enhanced UltraSound (TAEUS®), a ground-breaking technology being developed to visualize tissue like MRI, but at 1/50th the cost and at the point of patient care. TAEUS® is designed to work in concert with 400,000 cart-based ultrasound systems in use globally today. TAEUS® is initially focused on the measurement of fat in the liver as a means to assess and monitor Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease (NAFLD) and Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH), chronic liver conditions that affect over one billion people globally, and for which there are no practical diagnostic tools. Beyond the liver, ENDRA is exploring several other clinical applications of TAEUS®, including visualization of tissue temperature during energy-based surgical procedures. For more information, please visit www.endrainc.com.

Company Contact:

Irina Pestrikova
Senior Director, Finance
investors@endrainc.com
www.endrainc.com

Investor Relations Contact:

Yvonne Briggs
LHA Investor Relations
(310) 691-7100
YBriggs@lhai.com

SOURCE: ENDRA Life Sciences Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/662253/ENDRA-Life-Sciences-to-Participate-i ...

