Magna Terra Extends Mineralized Trends at the Great Northern and Viking Projects, Newfoundland

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / September 7, 2021 / Magna Terra Minerals Inc. (the "Company" or "Magna Terra") (TSXV:MTT) is pleased to announce that it has completed a summer exploration program (the "Exploration Program" or "Program") at its 100% owned Great Northern and Viking Gold Projects ("Great Northern" and "Viking"), located in western Newfoundland. The purpose of the Exploration Program was to determine if existing mineralized trends continued along strike, or proximal, to known mineralization at surface. Specifically, the Program attempted to identify mineralization along strike from the 2.4-kilometre Jacksons Arm Trend (Exhibit A and B), the southern strike extent of the Rattling Brook Deposit (Exhibit C and D) and with additional work conducted at, and along strike from, Little Davis Pond at Viking (Exhibit E). The Program included systematic prospecting and geological mapping with attention paid to numerous geochemical and geophysical anomalies generated from previous exploration work conducted by the Company in 2020 and early 2021 and included the collection of 2,511 soil samples along strike from two mineralized trends (Exhibits B and D).

Highlights of the program to date include:

Identification of an alteration zone, with anomalous gold, 2.0 kilometres along strike from the Jacksons Arm Trend potentially extending the Trend to 4.4 kilometres ( Exhibit A );

); Collection of 1,424 soil samples south and north of the current known extents of the Jacksons Arm Trend where prospective rocks have been recognized;

Staking of 20 additional claims covering 500 hectares of prospective rocks of the Sops Arm Group and along strike to the south of the Jacksons Arm Trend;

Finding surface mineralization 1.3 kilometres southwest of the southern extent of the Rattling Brook Deposit ( Exhibit C ) and the collection of 1,087 soil samples ( Exhibit D );

) and the collection of 1,087 soil samples ( ); Completion of a LiDAR survey over the Viking Project to assist with geological mapping, prospecting and the recognition of gold hosting structures - a theme of all mineralized zones with the Great Northern and Viking Projects; and

Recognition of surface mineralization 2.0 kilometres southeast of the Little Davis Pond Prospect (Exhibit E).

The assays for the 2,511 soil samples collected at Rattling Brook will be reported once the data is received and reviewed.