checkAd

Wikisoft Corp. Surpasses 175 Million Business Profiles

Autor: Accesswire
07.09.2021, 14:00  |  19   |   |   

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 7, 2021 / Wikisoft Corp. (the "Company," "we," and "our") (OTCQB:WSFT) is pleased to announce that the continuous growth of business profiles on their flagship platform Wikiprofile.com has pushed the total …

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 7, 2021 / Wikisoft Corp. (the "Company," "we," and "our") (OTCQB:WSFT) is pleased to announce that the continuous growth of business profiles on their flagship platform Wikiprofile.com has pushed the total number of business profiles to beyond 175 million. The beta version is populated with information about each company and trusted business professional stored on the database. The platform also released a bundle of new features and functionalities which include but are not limited to:

  • Improved sign-up process with an automatic look-up to make it easy to join the platform free of charge
  • Growing database of business professionals - now over 78 million people
  • Over 90 million businesses now held in the companies database
  • Advanced filtering options give more relevant results efficiently

Chief Executive Officer, Carsten Kjems Falk commented: "The new features mark the first of many releases on our strategic product roadmap. Wikiprofile.com aims to be a powerful solution with tools and resources for companies and business professionals to make informed career and hiring decisions. We look forward to launching new features in the future to benefit consumers."

This press release does not constitute an offer of any securities for sale.

ABOUT WIKISOFT CORPORATION

In line with increasing globalization, we believe that there is a growing demand for access to credible company and employee information worldwide. Wikisoft's flagship online platform, Wikiprofile.com, aims to be a powerful solution with tools and resources for businesses and business professionals.

Our vision is to create opportunity globally for business people and companies to make informed career and hiring decisions. Manifesting this vision requires scaling information technology with high data validity across the key pillars: business professionals, businesses, job opportunities and professional skills. By pursuing this vision, we believe Wikisoft Corp. can enable users to connect to business opportunities on a global scale. In line with increasing globalization, there is a growing demand for access to credible business and employee information worldwide.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains statements of a forward-looking nature about the Company. You can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "is/are likely to," "future" or other similar expressions. The Company has based these forward-looking statements primarily on the Company's current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that the Company believes may affect Company's financial condition, results of operations, business strategy, and financial needs. There is no assurance that the Company's current expectations and projections are accurate. All forward-looking statements in this press release are based on the Company's information on the date hereof. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from those implied by the forward-looking statements. The Company operates in a rapidly evolving environment. New risk factors emerge from time to time. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise the forward-looking statements except as required under applicable law. This press release does not constitute or form part of any offer or invitation to purchase, otherwise acquire, issue, subscribe for, sell or otherwise dispose of any securities, nor any solicitation of any offer to purchase, otherwise acquire, issue, subscribe for, sell, or otherwise dispose of any securities of the Company. The release, publication or distribution of this announcement in certain jurisdictions may be restricted by law and therefore persons in such jurisdictions into which this announcement is released, published or distributed should inform themselves about and observe such restrictions.

CONTACT

WikiSoft Corp.
315 Montgomery Street, San Francisco,
CA 94104, USA
Phone: +1-800-706-0806
Email: investor@wikisoft.com

Investor site: www.wikisoft.com

SOURCE: WikiSoft Corp



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/662830/Wikisoft-Corp-Surpasses-175-Million- ...

WikiSoft Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Wikisoft Corp. Surpasses 175 Million Business Profiles SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 7, 2021 / Wikisoft Corp. (the "Company," "we," and "our") (OTCQB:WSFT) is pleased to announce that the continuous growth of business profiles on their flagship platform Wikiprofile.com has pushed the total …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
PureCycle Technologies to Present at the 10th Annual Gateway Conference on September 8, 2021
Silver Elephant Announces Private Placement Offering of Up To 15,000,000 Common Shares for Gross ...
iZafe Group Invites Shareholders and Others to a Q&A Session Following the Publication of the ...
Trilogy International Partners Issues Common Stock in Redemption of Subsidiary's Class C Units
Dosell Consumer Ready for Broad Launch after Successful Pilot Project
RedHill Biopharma Ltd Announces New Movantik Analyses at PAINWeek
Gratomic Provides Update on Pre-Feasibility Study, Independent Lab Results, and the Aukam Vein ...
SPI Energy Launches Amazon Store for its Expanding Solar4America Branded Product Portfolio
TESVOLT GmbH: Tesvolt: Strong Business Performance in First Half of 2021 and Booming International ...
SolGold PLC Announces Rationalisation of Regional Exploration Portfolio
Titel
Cielo Signs Letter of Intent for Offtake Agreement, Provides Operational Update and Announces ...
Empower Clinics Responds to Health Canada Classification
Canadian Overseas Petroleum Reports Q2 2021 Results and Operations Update
Petroteq Receives Confirmation of Proof of Funds From Bidder
Leading Independent Proxy Advisory Firms ISS and Glass Lewis Recommend Support.com Shareholders ...
AdvanceTC Technical Datasheet Reveals Its Smart Phone is Able to Connect to Low Earth Orbit ...
IotaComm Provides Update on its Financial Reporting Status
Jaguar Health, Inc. Announces 1-for-3 Reverse Stock Split
Victory Provides Updates on Potential for Larger System with Loner Property, Additional Claims ...
Scotch Creek Ventures Inc. Announces Strategic Public Spinoff Plan to Create Shareholder Value
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Petroteq Energy Announces Sale of Additional Load of Oil
Support.com Provides Update on Merger Transaction Process
EHT Enters into 50/50 Joint Venture with Cinergex Solutions to Manufacture and Assemble Innovative ...
EV Biologics NFT Dividend Information
Support.com Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Cielo Announces Appointments to Its Board of Directors and Addition to Senior Management Team and ...
ROK Resources Files Financial Results and Management Discussion & Analysis for the Second Quarter ...
Cielo Announces the Closing of the Purchase of the Fort Saskatchewan Industrial Site and CDN$12m ...
Jumia Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
18.08.21Wikisoft Corp. (OTCQB:WSFT) Announces Entry Into Amended and Restated Common Stock Purchase Agreement with Triton Funds
Accesswire | Analysen
17.08.21Wikisoft Corp. (OTCQB:WSFT) Announces Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market
Accesswire | Analysen