Alpha Esports Announces an Exclusive Partnership with Apna Hockey

Autor: Accesswire
07.09.2021   

Both parties to host and operate multiple esports contests in NHL 22 under the Apna Hockey brand

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 7, 2021 / Alpha Esports Tech Inc. (CSE:ALPA) (FSE:5NP), (OTC PINK:APETF), ("Alpha" or the "Company") today announces it has signed a partnership with Apna Hockey, the world's first South Asian hockey network. Under the terms of this partnership:

  • GamerzArena will become the exclusive platform for all of Apna Hockey's online esports events, where the Company will host and operate a variety of gaming tournaments under the Apna Hockey Brand.
  • Apna Hockey will leverage its existing relationships in esports to promote the Company's subscription service, GamerzArena+. The Company will promote Apna Hockey and offer unique prizes for Apna Hockey players including hockey gear, gift cards and more.
  • The Company and Apna Hockey will co-market joint events and tournaments across both organizations users and playerbases.

"Apna Hockey has done a tremendous job in building a program for the South Asian community and we are proud to support these types of iniatives in any way possible," said interim CEO Matthew Schmidt. "Additionally, we continue to execute with yet another partnership that will help increase our userbase and raise awareness for GamerzArena. Apna Hockey has a deep network in the traditional sports world that we will also look to leverage."

"Apna Hockey is excited to team up with Alpha and use their esports platform to diversify and grow the game of hockey," said founder of Apna Hockey, Lali Toor. "We believe esports is a gateway for new kids to the sport of hockey to join our interactive esports tournaments, win prizes, and eventually get into the actual sport, and when they do, Apna Hockey will be there to support them in any way possible."

Founded by Lali Toor & Dampy Brar, Apna Hockey became the first South Asian hockey network in the world in April 2017. Apna Hockey's mandate is to grow & diversify the game of hockey at all levels. On a grassroots level, Apna Hockey has operated hockey camps in Edmonton, Calgary, Vancouver, & Toronto in last 3.5 years to increase participation in hockey within the South Asian community. The platform itself showcases female & male prominent hockey players, coaches, instructors, media members in the community. In 2020, Brar was awarded the National Hockey League Willie O'Ree Community Hero Award for his work with Apna Hockey. The award is presented yearly at the NHL awards to an individual who has worked to make a positive impact on his or her community, culture, or society through the sport of hockey.

Alpha Esports Tech Inc.

Alpha Esports Tech Inc. is a technology company that focuses on emerging industries in esports, mobile gaming, ecommerce and other high growth opportunities. Through a strong portfolio of technology assets and products such as GamerzArena, Alpha Esports Tech brings a unique mass-appeal focus to modern gaming platforms. Learn more at: www.alphatech.inc

Contact:

Investor Relations: ir@alphatech.inc - 604 359 1256

Media and Public Relations: - media@alphatech.inc

On Behalf of The Board of Directors

Jonathan Anastas

Chairman and Director

Forward Looking Statement

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws relating to statements regarding the Company's business, products and future of the Company's business. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance and developments to differ materially from those contemplated by these statements depending on, among other things, the risks that the Company's products and plan will vary from those stated in this news release and the Company may not be able to carry out its business plans as expected. Except as required by law, the Company expressly disclaims any obligation and does not intend to update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information in this news release. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. The statements in this news release are made as of the date of this release.

The CSE has not reviewed, approved or disapproved the content of this press release

SOURCE: Alpha Esports Tech Inc.



Disclaimer

