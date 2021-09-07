checkAd

Ondas Holdings Announces Upcoming Investor Events

Tour of American Robotics' facilities in Marlborough, Massachusetts on September 27th followed by a Virtual Investor Presentation on September 28th

NANTUCKET, MA / ACCESSWIRE / September 7, 2021 / Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS) ("Ondas"), a leading provider of private wireless data and drone solutions through its wholly owned subsidiaries, Ondas Networks Inc. ("Ondas Networks") and American Robotics, Inc. ("American Robotics" or "AR"), today announced details of upcoming investor events.

On Monday, September 27th, Ondas will host an investor and media tour of American Robotics' facilities in Marlborough, Massachusetts from 2:00 - 4:00 pm ET. The tour will include a field demonstration of its Scout System™, the first drone system approved by the FAA for automated operation beyond-visual-line-of-sight (BVLOS) without a human operator on-site. Limited space is available. To pre-register for this in-person event, please send your contact information to Ondas Investor Relations at ir@ondas.com.

On Tuesday, September 28th, Ondas will host a virtual investor presentation focused on American Robotics from 10:00 am - Noon ET, during which Ondas will provide insight into AR's growth plans and business strategy. The presentation will be broadcast live with a replay available at Ondas Holdings - IR. Investors interested in attending can register in advance at American Robotics Investor Day. Questions for the management team may be emailed in advance to Ondas Investor Relations at ir@ondas.com.

About Ondas Holdings Inc.

Ondas Holdings Inc. ("Ondas") is a leading provider of private wireless data and drone solutions through its wholly owned subsidiaries Ondas Networks Inc. ("Ondas Networks") and American Robotics, Inc. ("American Robotics" or "AR"). Ondas Networks is a developer of proprietary, software-based wireless broadband technology for large established and emerging industrial markets. Ondas Networks' standards-based (802.16s), multi-patented, software-defined radio FullMAX platform enables Mission-Critical IoT (MC-IoT) applications by overcoming the bandwidth limitations of today's legacy private licensed wireless networks. Ondas Networks' customer end markets include railroads, utilities, oil and gas, transportation, aviation (including drone operators) and government entities whose demands span a wide range of mission critical applications. American Robotics designs, develops, and markets industrial drone solutions for rugged, real-world environments. AR's Scout System™ is a highly automated, AI-powered drone system capable of continuous, remote operation and is marketed as a "drone-in-a-box" turnkey data solution service under a Robot-as-a-Service (RAAS) business model. The Scout System™ is the first drone system approved by the FAA for automated operation beyond-visual-line-of-sight (BVLOS) without a human operator on-site. Ondas Networks and American Robotics together provide users in rail, agriculture, utilities and critical infrastructure markets with improved connectivity and data collection capabilities.

