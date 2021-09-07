Critical Elements and GoldSpot Discoveries Identify Lithium-Tantalum Targets at the Critical Elements Claims in the Nemiscau Belt Using Artificial Intelligence

GoldSpot Discoveries Corp.'s proprietary approach of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and geological interpretation highlight Lithium-Tantalum potential at the New Block 1-6 and 7 claims within the Nemiscau greenstone belt;A total of 19 high to moderate …

GoldSpot Discoveries Corp.'s proprietary approach of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and geological interpretation highlight Lithium-Tantalum potential at the New Block 1-6 and 7 claims within the Nemiscau greenstone belt;

A total of 19 high to moderate prospectivity Lithium-Tantalum targets were identified;

Nickel-Copper and Gold potential was also revealed;

Critical Elements boasts a unique and favorable land position proximal to the Whabouchi Lithium-Tantalum deposit, which opens up potential for new discoveries.

MONTREAL, QC / ACCESSWIRE / September 7, 2021 / Critical Elements Lithium Corporation (the "Company" or "Critical Elements") (TSX-V:CRE) (OTCQX:CRECF) (FSE:F12) mandated GoldSpot Discoveries Corp. (TSX-V:SPOT) (OTCQX:SPOFF) ("GoldSpot") to conduct a remote targeting process for lithium and tantalum, and nickel-copper and gold, on the New Block 1-6 and 7 claims within the prolific Nemiscau belt (Figure 1). GoldSpot uses cutting edge technology and geoscientific expertise to mitigate exploration risks and make mineral discoveries.

This study hinged on digital extraction from an exhaustive collection of compiled data, including assessment files, government data and academic studies. This dataset provided outcrop/sample description, bedrock geology, geochemical analyses, and geophysical surveys. Original data was cleaned and combined to create a comprehensive data set for geological interpretation and machine learning processes.

The compilation of discrete outcrop observations allowed a reliable update to existing geologic maps, resulting in a refined pegmatite map including metamorphic domains. A total of 42 pegmatite bodies were added to the current geological map, highlighting previously unknown potential for economic lithium-tantalum mineralization. An up to date structural interpretation was created based on a high-resolution aeromagnetic survey commissioned by Critical Elements. This survey revealed structurally complex patterns, including large-scale folds and major ENE-trending ductile fault zones.

GoldSpot generated lithium-tantalum, copper-nickel and gold focused targets. These target areas were generated using a knowledge based approach with Artificial Intelligence (AI) data-driven methods. The AI data analysis trains machine learning algorithms to predict the presence of lithium-tantalum (model 1), copper-nickel (model 2), and gold (model 3), using all variables (features), both numeric and interpreted on a 10 x 10 m grid cell datacube. Once the model performs to a satisfactory level, results produced include: 1) a series of zones with relatively high probability of containing lithium and tantalum (model 1; same process for models 2 and 3); 2) a ranking of feature importance for each input feature.