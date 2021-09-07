checkAd

Zooplus Confirms M&A Talks with KKR, Gives Same Level of Information as to EQT

Autor: PLX AI
07.09.2021, 13:53  |  17   |   |   

(PLX AI) – Zooplus confirms talks with financial investor KKR regarding a potential voluntary public takeover offer.Zooplus says both KKR and EQT have approached the company with qualified and credible financial as well as strategic proposalsThey …

  • (PLX AI) – Zooplus confirms talks with financial investor KKR regarding a potential voluntary public takeover offer.
  • Zooplus says both KKR and EQT have approached the company with qualified and credible financial as well as strategic proposals
  • They are being provided access to the same level of information
Wertpapier


