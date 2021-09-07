Zooplus Confirms M&A Talks with KKR, Gives Same Level of Information as to EQT
- (PLX AI) – Zooplus confirms talks with financial investor KKR regarding a potential voluntary public takeover offer.
- Zooplus says both KKR and EQT have approached the company with qualified and credible financial as well as strategic proposals
- They are being provided access to the same level of information
