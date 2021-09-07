Schneider Electric Lauded by Frost & Sullivan for Dominating the Safety Instrumented Systems Market with Its High-performance Systems and Software

LONDON, Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Based on its recent analysis of the global safety instrumented systems (SIS) market, Frost & Sullivan recognizes Schneider Electric with the 2021 Global Company of the Year Award for its industry-leading SIS that provides maximum flexibility and risk mitigation across high-hazard industries that require safe and continuous operation. Its SIS solutions such as Tricon CX and software solutions like EcoStruxure Triconex Safety View and Triconex Safety Validator deliver exceptional efficiency, security, and cost-savings that exceed customer demands.

Triconex safety solutions enhance the efficiency of critical infrastructure and deliver superior protection for people, profits, and production during the entire life of industrial assets .

"Schneider Electric's Tricon CX solution has a simple mechanical design that enables easy installation, which, in turn, helps users achieve lower costs and maximum flexibility as well as risk mitigation across high-hazard industries," said Ranjana Kumar, Senior Research Analyst for Frost & Sullivan. "It also offers excellent connectivity by simultaneously supporting I/O buses in both serial and Ethernet protocols. This solution creates a balance between cost efficiency and high performance that allows users to choose the media type best suited to their application or environment."

The Tricon CX is extremely versatile and can be used across many safety applications like boiler protection, emergency shutdown, fire and gas detection, burner management, and turbomachinery control and protection. Users can manage all the programming and diagnostics, and sequence the event data of these applications from a central location, irrespective of the distribution of the Tricon CX systems. This centralized management gives users automatic status and health data on each module via the Diagnostic Expert software suite.

Besides the Tricon CX, Schneider Electric provides high-performance software applications such as the EcoStruxure Triconex Safety View and Triconex Safety Validator. Safety View is the world's first software solution for effective bypass and alarm management that is TÜV-certified for use across versatile safety applications. It provides contextual data to facilitate quick decision support and handling of operational risks, enabling users to replace expensive outdated hard-wired alarm panels and bypass-switch arrangements. Meanwhile, the Safety Validator minimizes costs and saves time by automatically verifying the application functionality of the Triconex solution and recording the results. Significantly, it does not require any specialist programming and can be 50% faster than traditional manual testing.