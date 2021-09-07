checkAd

Schneider Electric Lauded by Frost & Sullivan for Dominating the Safety Instrumented Systems Market with Its High-performance Systems and Software

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
07.09.2021, 14:00  |  25   |   |   

Triconex safety solutions enhance the efficiency of critical infrastructure and deliver superior protection for people, profits, and production during the entire life of industrial assets.

LONDON, Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Based on its recent analysis of the global safety instrumented systems (SIS) market, Frost & Sullivan recognizes Schneider Electric with the 2021 Global Company of the Year Award for its industry-leading SIS that provides maximum flexibility and risk mitigation across high-hazard industries that require safe and continuous operation. Its SIS solutions such as Tricon CX and software solutions like EcoStruxure Triconex Safety View and Triconex Safety Validator deliver exceptional efficiency, security, and cost-savings that exceed customer demands.

Click here to view the full multimedia release: https://best-practices.frost.com/schneider-electric/ 

"Schneider Electric's Tricon CX solution has a simple mechanical design that enables easy installation, which, in turn, helps users achieve lower costs and maximum flexibility as well as risk mitigation across high-hazard industries," said Ranjana Kumar, Senior Research Analyst for Frost & Sullivan. "It also offers excellent connectivity by simultaneously supporting I/O buses in both serial and Ethernet protocols. This solution creates a balance between cost efficiency and high performance that allows users to choose the media type best suited to their application or environment."

The Tricon CX is extremely versatile and can be used across many safety applications like boiler protection, emergency shutdown, fire and gas detection, burner management, and turbomachinery control and protection. Users can manage all the programming and diagnostics, and sequence the event data of these applications from a central location, irrespective of the distribution of the Tricon CX systems. This centralized management gives users automatic status and health data on each module via the Diagnostic Expert software suite.

Besides the Tricon CX, Schneider Electric provides high-performance software applications such as the EcoStruxure Triconex Safety View and Triconex Safety Validator. Safety View is the world's first software solution for effective bypass and alarm management that is TÜV-certified for use across versatile safety applications. It provides contextual data to facilitate quick decision support and handling of operational risks, enabling users to replace expensive outdated hard-wired alarm panels and bypass-switch arrangements. Meanwhile, the Safety Validator minimizes costs and saves time by automatically verifying the application functionality of the Triconex solution and recording the results. Significantly, it does not require any specialist programming and can be 50% faster than traditional manual testing.

Seite 1 von 2



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Schneider Electric Lauded by Frost & Sullivan for Dominating the Safety Instrumented Systems Market with Its High-performance Systems and Software Triconex safety solutions enhance the efficiency of critical infrastructure and deliver superior protection for people, profits, and production during the entire life of industrial assets. LONDON, Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Based on its recent …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Metadata Management Tools Market worth $15.1 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by ...
Wealth Management Market to Reach $3.43 trillion, Globally, by 2030 at 10.7% CAGR: Allied Market Research
Healthcare Analytics Market to Reach $96.90 Bn, Globally, by 2030 at 15.3% CAGR: Allied Market Research
Sasser Family Companies Acquires Singapore-Based Intermodal Tank Container Lessor: Falcon Lease
Long lasting hand sanitizer Market to Reach $21.7 Million, Globally, by 2030 at -3.4% CAGR: Allied Market Research
BabyLONDON, the first Ethereum Reward Token is Pioneering change in the BSC Network with ...
Candid acquires PR and corporate communications agency Coopr
Fundus Camera Market to Reach $710.20 Mn, Globally, by 2030 at 4.5% CAGR: Allied Market Research
Global Spatial Computing Market to be Worth USD 196.21 billion by 2026 with Double-Digit Growth of ...
Best-in-Class Companies Earn Enlightened Growth Leadership Recognition from Frost & Sullivan ...
Titel
Endo Comments on Non-Infringement Ruling in VASOSTRICT Patent Litigation
Metadata Management Tools Market worth $15.1 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by ...
5G Empowering the Media Transformation
Matillion Recognized in 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Data Integration Tools
Playrcart, JustPremium and Vodafone Partner - Enabling Customers to Order Directly within Digital ...
Hemophilia B Market to Climb Swiftly at an 8.9% CAGR During the Study Period [2018-2030], Evaluates ...
Saudi Arabia's Future Minerals Summit to Showcase Mining Investment Potential in ME, Central Asia, ...
JW Therapeutics Announces NMPA Approval of Relmacabtagene Autoleucel Injection in China
Vietnam & Myanmar Crawler Excavator Market - Growth Scenario Post COVID-19 | Arizton
Wealth Management Market to Reach $3.43 trillion, Globally, by 2030 at 10.7% CAGR: Allied Market Research
Titel
Introducing 'ENVOY Network'
EY and Microsoft announce expansion of collaboration to drive a US$15b growth opportunity and ...
Industrial Starch Market Size Worth $167.50 Billion By 2028 | CAGR: 7.0%: Grand View Research, Inc.
LG Energy Solution to have 6-year access to nickel, cobalt from Australian Mines amid heated ...
Cryptocurrency Achieves Breakthrough Acceptance as US Senate Negotiators Deem it as Infrastructure
Calliditas Therapeutics has resolved on a directed share issue in the amount of 2.4 million shares, ...
Why Wall Street Is Obsessed With The $1.5 Trillion Wellness Market
Materia Becomes Distribution Partner of Eurox Pharma for German-Produced Medical Cannabis Extracts
Full Steam Ahead | GAC MOTOR Planning for Growth in the Middle East
The hi Dollar (HI) Lists on UNISWAP
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Electric Scooter Market Worth $644.5 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2021 -- ...
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Erdal Can Alkoclar: Tokenization Is The Future Of Ore Mining
Biotech Is Fueling An All-New Cannabis Boom
Viatris Inc. Launches as a New Kind of Healthcare Company, Positioned to Meet the World's Evolving ...