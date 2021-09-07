SPORTTOTAL AG: Experience amateur sports live with SPORTTOTAL and TELEKOM

Corporate News Experience amateur sports live with SPORTTOTAL and TELEKOM * Live streaming to sporttotal.tv via the Telekom 5G network * Available free for fans with immediate effect: on the web, on Smart TV and mobile devices * Fully automated SPORTTOTAL camera captures games in full HD quality thanks to artificial intelligence Cologne, 7 September 2021 . sporttotal.tv gmbh, one of Germany's largest multi-sport streaming platforms and a wholly owned subsidiary of SPORTTOTAL AG, and Telekom Deutschland GmbH have established a long-term strategic partnership under which they will forge ahead with medialising sports. Against this backdrop, the two companies are setting up a sales cooperation with the aim of combining their respective core competences to the benefit of German sports. The cooperation will run for a minimum period of five years until 2026.

"The age of 5G has arrived in amateur sports. Fans and clubs can look forward to professional live video streaming," says Hagen Rickmann, Managing Director Business Customers Deutsche Telekom. "Sports broadcasting specialist SPORTTOTAL joining forces with our 5G network: that's quite simply an unbeatable combination. This cooperation will bring sports and its fans even closer together."

Starting whistle for exciting home games

Video streaming is ideally suited to 5G technology. Clubs and leagues can use it to turn their sports events into a digital experience for their fans. Fully automated cameras deliver a thrilling game experience. Telecom's 4G/5G network enables high speed broadcasting of home games from the camera to the sporttotal.tv platform.

The mini camera, only 16 cm high, broadcasts in full HD and, as opposed to the roof of the stadium or sports hall, is positioned at the height of the centre line. SPORTTOTAL cameras' algorithm then takes over: It can recognise game situations itself and follow the ball live during the game. The so-called Convolutional Neural Networks (CNN) makes all this possible. This term stands for an artificial neural network from the domain of machine learning and inspired by biological processes. CNN supports the machine processing of images and audio files. All this runs independently of the cloud live on the device.