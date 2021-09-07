checkAd

DGAP-News SPORTTOTAL AG: Experience amateur sports live with SPORTTOTAL and TELEKOM

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
07.09.2021, 14:00  |  41   |   |   

DGAP-News: SPORTTOTAL AG / Key word(s): Alliance
SPORTTOTAL AG: Experience amateur sports live with SPORTTOTAL and TELEKOM

07.09.2021 / 14:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Corporate News
Experience amateur sports live with SPORTTOTAL and TELEKOM

* Live streaming to sporttotal.tv via the Telekom 5G network
* Available free for fans with immediate effect: on the web, on Smart TV and mobile devices
* Fully automated SPORTTOTAL camera captures games in full HD quality thanks to artificial intelligence

Cologne, 7 September 2021. sporttotal.tv gmbh, one of Germany's largest multi-sport streaming platforms and a wholly owned subsidiary of SPORTTOTAL AG, and Telekom Deutschland GmbH have established a long-term strategic partnership under which they will forge ahead with medialising sports. Against this backdrop, the two companies are setting up a sales cooperation with the aim of combining their respective core competences to the benefit of German sports. The cooperation will run for a minimum period of five years until 2026.

"The age of 5G has arrived in amateur sports. Fans and clubs can look forward to professional live video streaming," says Hagen Rickmann, Managing Director Business Customers Deutsche Telekom. "Sports broadcasting specialist SPORTTOTAL joining forces with our 5G network: that's quite simply an unbeatable combination. This cooperation will bring sports and its fans even closer together."

Starting whistle for exciting home games
Video streaming is ideally suited to 5G technology. Clubs and leagues can use it to turn their sports events into a digital experience for their fans. Fully automated cameras deliver a thrilling game experience. Telecom's 4G/5G network enables high speed broadcasting of home games from the camera to the sporttotal.tv platform.

The mini camera, only 16 cm high, broadcasts in full HD and, as opposed to the roof of the stadium or sports hall, is positioned at the height of the centre line. SPORTTOTAL cameras' algorithm then takes over: It can recognise game situations itself and follow the ball live during the game. The so-called Convolutional Neural Networks (CNN) makes all this possible. This term stands for an artificial neural network from the domain of machine learning and inspired by biological processes. CNN supports the machine processing of images and audio files. All this runs independently of the cloud live on the device.

Seite 1 von 4
SPORTTOTAL Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News SPORTTOTAL AG: Experience amateur sports live with SPORTTOTAL and TELEKOM DGAP-News: SPORTTOTAL AG / Key word(s): Alliance SPORTTOTAL AG: Experience amateur sports live with SPORTTOTAL and TELEKOM 07.09.2021 / 14:00 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Corporate News Experience amateur …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON S155 MEETINGS
DGAP-News: Mutares mit hoher Dynamik: Umsatzrekord im ersten Halbjahr 2021 und erhöhte Guidance bis 2023 mit ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : PIC SETTLEMENT SUPPORT AND JURISDICTION RULING
EQS-Adhoc: Relief Therapeutics Comments on Certain Statements Made by NRx Pharmaceuticals in its Registration ...
DGAP-Adhoc: asknet Solutions AG: Verlustmitteilung gemäß § 92 Abs. 1 AktG und Anpassung der Jahresprognose
DGAP-News: Pond Technologies: 'The world needs an algae-based bioeconomy'.
DGAP-News: Vorstand der SMA Solar Technology AG passt Prognose für das laufende Geschäftsjahr an
DGAP-Adhoc: asknet Solutions AG: Notice of loss pursuant to Section 92 (1) of the German Stock Corporation Act ...
DGAP-News: SFC Energy unterzeichnet Absichtserklärung mit indischen Unternehmen BEL und FCTec - Partner ...
DGAP-News: Heidelberg Pharma Provides Update on Phase I/IIa Clinical Trial with ATAC Candidate HDP-101 in the ...
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON S155 MEETINGS
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
DGAP-News: Mutares mit hoher Dynamik: Umsatzrekord im ersten Halbjahr 2021 und erhöhte Guidance bis 2023 mit ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : - ADDITIONAL SUPPORT FOR GLOBAL LITIGATION SETTLEMENT ...
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTaps AES meldet Durchbruch, extrahiert 'verlorenen' Wasserstoff aus ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : PIC SETTLEMENT SUPPORT AND JURISDICTION RULING
EQS-Adhoc: Relief Therapeutics Comments on Certain Statements Made by NRx Pharmaceuticals in its Registration ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON MATTRESS FIRM
Modern Plant Based Foods mit News-Hattrick
DGAP-News: PAION UNTERZEICHNET EXKLUSIVEN LIEFER- UND DISTRIBUTIONSVERTRAG MIT CLINIGEN FÜR DAS VEREINIGTE ...
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft verschiebt Hauptversammlung und bildet Steuerrückstellung
DGAP-News: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Das beste Halbjahr der Firmengeschichte
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON S155 MEETINGS
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
DGAP-Adhoc: NanoRepro AG: Änderung in der Aktionärsstruktur
DGAP-News: Mutares mit hoher Dynamik: Umsatzrekord im ersten Halbjahr 2021 und erhöhte Guidance bis 2023 mit ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
Manz AG: Aufträge unterstreichen Kompetenz beim elektrischen Antriebsstrang und steigende Wachstumsdynamik ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : - ADDITIONAL SUPPORT FOR GLOBAL LITIGATION SETTLEMENT ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : FURTHER INCREASED SIHPL SETTLEMENT OFFER
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft verschiebt Hauptversammlung und bildet Steuerrückstellung
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals ohne Kenntnis einer wesentlichen Änderung ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Update on Steinhoff Global Settlement

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
14:00 UhrDGAP-News: SPORTTOTAL AG: AMATEURSPORT LIVE ERLEBEN MIT SPORTTOTAL UND TELEKOM
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten