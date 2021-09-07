Biocept to Present at Four Virtual Investor Conferences in September
Biocept (Nasdaq: BIOC), a leading provider of molecular diagnostic assays and services, announces that Michael Nall, President and CEO, will present at four upcoming investor conferences as follows:
- H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference being held September 13-15, 2021. The presentation can be accessed on the Investor Relations section of the Biocept website beginning Monday, September 13, 2021 at 4:00 a.m. Eastern time (1:00 a.m. Pacific time).
- Oppenheimer Fall Healthcare Life Sciences & MedTech Conference on Wednesday, September 22, 2021 at 3:45 p.m. Eastern time (12:45 p.m. Pacific time).
- Cantor Virtual Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, September 29, 2021 at 4:40 p.m. Eastern time (1:40 p.m. Pacific time).
- Benzinga Healthcare Small Cap Conference on Thursday, September 30, 2021 at 2:20 p.m. Eastern time (11:20 a.m. Pacific time). The presentation will be available on the Benzinga website here.
Webcasts of the presentations at the Oppenheimer and Cantor conferences will be available on the Events and Presentations page of the Biocept website and will be archived for 90 days.
About Biocept
Biocept, Inc., develops and commercializes molecular diagnostic assays that provide physicians with clinically actionable information to aid in the diagnosis, treatment and monitoring of patients with cancer. In addition to its broad portfolio of blood-based liquid biopsy tests, the company has developed the CNSide cerebrospinal fluid assay, designed to diagnose cancer that has metastasized to the central nervous system. Biocept also is leveraging its molecular diagnostic capabilities to offer nationwide RT-PCR-based COVID-19 testing and services to support public health efforts during this unprecedented pandemic. For more information, visit www.biocept.com. Follow Biocept on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210907005034/en/Biocept Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare