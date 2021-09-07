Biocept to Present at Four Virtual Investor Conferences in September

Biocept (Nasdaq: BIOC), a leading provider of molecular diagnostic assays and services, announces that Michael Nall, President and CEO, will present at four upcoming investor conferences as follows:

H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference being held September 13-15, 2021. The presentation can be accessed on the Investor Relations section of the Biocept website beginning Monday, September 13, 2021 at 4:00 a.m. Eastern time (1:00 a.m. Pacific time).

Oppenheimer Fall Healthcare Life Sciences & MedTech Conference on Wednesday, September 22, 2021 at 3:45 p.m. Eastern time (12:45 p.m. Pacific time).

Cantor Virtual Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, September 29, 2021 at 4:40 p.m. Eastern time (1:40 p.m. Pacific time).

Benzinga Healthcare Small Cap Conference on Thursday, September 30, 2021 at 2:20 p.m. Eastern time (11:20 a.m. Pacific time). The presentation will be available on the Benzinga website here.

Webcasts of the presentations at the Oppenheimer and Cantor conferences will be available on the Events and Presentations page of the Biocept website and will be archived for 90 days.