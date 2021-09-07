Population Health Adds Behavioral Health Services to Platform Through Partnership With Thriveworks

“As we continue to grow SelectQuote’s Medicare business, Population Health is becoming a popular platform for customers because it offers many different services that they have expressed needs for over the past several years in one place. It also allows SelectQuote to deepen its relationship with Medicare customers even more,” said Bob Grant, President of SelectQuote’s Senior Division. “Being able to add a company like Thriveworks enhances our Population Health platform to support seniors in meeting all of their healthcare needs from primary care to behavioral health to medication management and adherence.”

SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE: SLQT) continues to introduce its robust business of Medicare customers to the advantages of Population Health. As such, the platform has added a new partnership with Thriveworks , a leading mental healthcare provider, to provide behavioral health and medication management services, both virtually and in-person nationwide.

Approximately 46% of current Population Health members have identified a need for behavioral health services based on the thousands of Health Risk Assessments (HRAs) that Customer Success Agents (CSAs) have delivered since the business launch. To help members fulfill this impactful area of need, SelectQuote sought out market-leading behavioral health organizations for collaboration and alignment. This partnership gives Population Health members access to Thriveworks’ top-quality behavioral health and medication management services virtually and in over 300 locations.

“We’re on a mission to help people lead happy and successful lives. Our partnership with SelectQuote’s Population Health will expand Thriveworks’ ability to provide quality care to people how and where they want it,” said David Drap, SVP of Employer Partnerships at Thriveworks.

Population Health’s platform currently includes partners in value-based primary care, non-emergency medical appointment transportation, behavioral health and wellness, in-home care and prescription drugs through an in-house medication management pharmacy, SelectRx.

Forward Looking Statement

This release contains forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements reflect our current views with respect to, among other things, future events and our financial performance. These statements are often, but not always, made through the use of words or phrases such as “may,” “should,” “could,” “predict,” “potential,” “believe,” “will likely result,” “expect,” “continue,” “will,” “anticipate,” “seek,” “estimate,” “intend,” “plan,” “projection,” “would” and “outlook,” or the negative version of those words or other comparable words or phrases of a future or forward-looking nature. These forward-looking statements are not historical facts, and are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about our industry, management’s beliefs and certain assumptions made by management, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and beyond our control. Accordingly, we caution you that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, assumptions and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date made, actual results may prove to be materially different from the results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements.