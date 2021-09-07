checkAd

Charles River Laboratories to Participate in September Investor Conferences

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
07.09.2021, 14:00  |   |   |   

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE: CRL) announced today that it will virtually present at three upcoming investor conferences, including:

  • Wells Fargo 2021 Healthcare Conference on Thursday, September 9th, at 10:00 a.m. EDT;
  • Morgan Stanley 19th Annual Global Healthcare Conference on Monday, September 13th, at 10:15 a.m. EDT; and
  • Baird 2021 Global Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, September 144h, at 10:15 a.m. EDT.

Management will present an overview of Charles River’s strategic focus and business developments.

A live webcast of each presentation will be available through a link that will be posted on the Investor Relations section of the Charles River website at ir.criver.com. A webcast replay will be accessible through the same website after each presentation and will remain available for approximately two weeks.

About Charles River

Charles River provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and leading academic institutions around the globe accelerate their research and drug development efforts. Our dedicated employees are focused on providing clients with exactly what they need to improve and expedite the discovery, early-stage development and safe manufacture of new therapies for the patients who need them. To learn more about our unique portfolio and breadth of services, visit www.criver.com.

Wertpapier


