Syros to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences in September

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS), a leader in the development of medicines that control the expression of genes, today announced that its Chief Executive Officer, Nancy Simonian, M.D., will present a corporate overview at two upcoming investor conferences in September. Management will also be available for one-on-one meetings.

Oppenheimer Fall Healthcare Life Sciences & MedTech Summit

Date: Wednesday, September 22

Time: 2:05 p.m. ET

To access the webcasts and subsequent archived recording of each presentation, please visit the Investors & Media section of the Syros website at www.syros.com. An archived replay of each webcast will be available for approximately 30 days following each presentation.

About Syros Pharmaceuticals

Syros is redefining the power of small molecules to control the expression of genes. Based on its unique ability to elucidate regulatory regions of the genome, Syros aims to develop medicines that provide a profound benefit for patients with diseases that have eluded other genomics-based approaches. Syros is advancing a robust clinical-stage pipeline, including: tamibarotene, a first-in-class oral selective RARα agonist in RARA-positive patients with higher-risk myelodysplastic syndrome and acute myeloid leukemia; SY-2101, a novel oral form of arsenic trioxide in patients with acute promyelocytic leukemia; and SY-5609, a highly selective and potent oral CDK7 inhibitor in patients with select solid tumors. Syros also has multiple preclinical and discovery programs in oncology and monogenic diseases. For more information, visit www.syros.com and follow us on Twitter (@SyrosPharma) and LinkedIn.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210907005049/en/