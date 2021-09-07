Anebulo Pharmaceuticals to Present at the H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: ANEB) (“Anebulo” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel solutions for people suffering from acute cannabinoid intoxication and substance addiction, today announced that management will be participating in the H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global investment Conference being held virtually on September 13-15, 2021. Management will deliver a company presentation and will be available for one-on-one meetings with investors. The recorded presentation will be available on demand beginning Monday, September 13th on the Investors section of Anebulo’s website.

About Anebulo Pharmaceuticals, Inc.