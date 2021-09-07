Anebulo Pharmaceuticals to Present at the H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference
Anebulo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: ANEB) (“Anebulo” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel solutions for people suffering from acute cannabinoid intoxication and substance addiction, today announced that management will be participating in the H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global investment Conference being held virtually on September 13-15, 2021. Management will deliver a company presentation and will be available for one-on-one meetings with investors. The recorded presentation will be available on demand beginning Monday, September 13th on the Investors section of Anebulo’s website.
About Anebulo Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Anebulo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel solutions for people suffering from acute cannabinoid intoxication and substance addiction. Its lead product candidate, ANEB-001, is intended to reverse the negative effects of acute cannabinoid intoxication within one hour of administration. Clinical trials completed to date have shown that ANEB-001 is rapidly absorbed, well tolerated and leads to weight loss, an effect that is consistent with central cannabinoid receptor type 1 antagonism. For further information about Anebulo, please visit www.anebulo.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210907005053/en/
