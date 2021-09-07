checkAd

USA TODAY NETWORK Launches USA TODAY Sports+ Premium Subscription Product

Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE: GCI) today announced the launch of USA TODAY Sports+, an all-new premium digital subscription experience. USA TODAY Sports+ enables subscribers to curate and customize their local sports experience with immersive content including interactive video, audio and augmented reality features to realize a stronger connection to their devoted sports teams.

USA TODAY Sports+ launches in 7 markets, including Arizona, Cincinnati, Cleveland, Indiana, Michigan, Tennessee, and Wisconsin to complement the start of the 2021 National Football League (NFL) season. The subscription offering provides users with an engaging format to fan harder as they consume real-time sports news, content, betting odds, and insider analysis with premium sports reporting from over 300 local, niche, and national publications across the USA TODAY NETWORK. Subscribers will have access to USA TODAY Sports+ journalists and USA TODAY writers, who will deliver exclusive insight, robust reporting, and interactive experiences such as SMS texting and live group chats.

USA TODAY recently launched a premium digital subscription model which aligns its Pulitzer Prize winning content along with its powerful local and national brands with a goal to reach 10 million subscribers by the end of 2025. As USA TODAY continues to enhance its content for subscribers by expanding subscription offerings with significant investments in sports to adapt with evolving media consumption. Gannett also entered into an exclusive strategic sports betting agreement with Tipico U.S., the U.S.-based sportsbook of Tipico Group Ltd., the leading sports betting provider in Germany. Tipico will provide odds integration and live, real-time NFL scoreboards and gaming data across USA TODAY Sports+.

“Gannett is betting big on sports. We are well positioned to reach our sports audience of over 53 million sports fans and capitalize on our large network of over 500 dedicated sports journalists, offering access and local perspective that is unrivaled,” said Michael Reed, Gannett Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “Our strategic agreement with Tipico, our incredible sports journalism and our USA TODAY Network footprint will ensure Sports+ engages our existing subscriber base, attracts new audiences as we provide exclusive content, experiences and product offerings so fans can literally fan harder.”

