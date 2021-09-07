Olo to Participate at Piper Sandler Global Technology Conference

checkAd

Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO), a leading on-demand commerce platform powering the restaurant industry’s digital transformation, today announced that Noah Glass, Founder and CEO, and Peter Benevides, CFO, will participate in the Piper Sandler Global Technology Conference.

The presentation will be available for replay for a limited time under the “Events” section of Olo’s investor relations website at https://investors.olo.com.

About Olo

Olo is a leading on-demand commerce platform powering the restaurant industry’s digital transformation. Millions of orders per day run on Olo’s enterprise SaaS engine, enabling brands to maximize the convergence of digital and brick-and-mortar operations. The Olo platform provides the infrastructure to capture demand and manage consumer orders from every channel. With integrations to over 100 technology partners, Olo customers can build digital experiences with the largest and most flexible restaurant commerce ecosystem on the market. Over 400 restaurant brands use Olo to grow digital sales, maximize profitability, and preserve direct consumer relationships. Learn more at olo.com.

