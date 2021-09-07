checkAd

Dynatrace Named Leader and Outperformer in GigaOm Radar for AIOps Solutions

Software intelligence company Dynatrace (NYSE: DT) today announced it has been named a Leader and Outperformer in the 2021 GigaOm Radar for AIOps Solutions. The research cites the company’s comprehensive approach, which combines best-in-class AIOps capabilities with deep observability and powerful analytics, to enable the world’s largest organizations to scale operations and innovate faster. A complimentary copy of the report is available here.

“The importance of AIOps has increased in response to the rapid adoption of cloud and edge computing and the rising complexity these environments create,” said GigaOm analyst David Linthicum. “Dynatrace’s ability to provide detailed AIOps services for a wide range of hybrid, multicloud platforms, and support a broad range of DevSecOps use cases, enables enterprises to tame hybrid, multicloud complexity and accelerate innovation. For many enterprises, the Dynatrace platform provides a one-stop-shop solution.”

In addition, GigaOm cites the strength of Dynatrace’s open platform and ecosystem, which includes out-of-the-box integrations with an extensive array of over 580 technologies, including the latest open-source technologies, such as OpenTelemetry, Telegraf, Prometheus, and StatsD.

“We are thrilled to be recognized by leading analysts such as GigaOm for our platform’s AIOps capabilities and proven track record of helping the world’s largest organizations achieve digital transformation at scale,” said Mike Maciag, Chief Marketing Officer at Dynatrace. “As the complexity of modern cloud environments grows beyond human ability to manage, automation and intelligence have become increasingly critical. This is why we built a unified platform with AIOps at its core. It’s the platform’s unique combination of the deepest hybrid, multicloud observability, causation-based AI, and continuous automation that enables digital transformers to operate more efficiently, accelerate innovation, and deliver consistently better business outcomes.”

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace provides software intelligence to simplify cloud complexity and accelerate digital transformation. With automatic and intelligent observability at scale, our all-in-one platform delivers precise answers about the performance and security of applications, the underlying infrastructure, and the experience of all users to enable organizations to innovate faster, collaborate more efficiently, and deliver more value with dramatically less effort. That’s why many of the world’s largest organizations trust Dynatrace to modernize and automate cloud operations, release better software faster, and deliver unrivalled digital experiences.

Curious to see how you can simplify your cloud? Let us show you. Visit our trial page for a free 15-day Dynatrace trial.

To learn more about how Dynatrace can help your business, visit www.dynatrace.com, visit our blog and follow us on Twitter @dynatrace.

