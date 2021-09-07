Savara to Participate in Two Upcoming Investor Healthcare Conferences

Savara Inc. (Nasdaq: SVRA), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on rare respiratory diseases, today announced that its management team will present at the following healthcare conferences:

H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference: A pre-recorded webcast of the presentation will be available beginning at 7:00 AM ET / 4:00 AM PT on September 13, 2021.

Oppenheimer Fall Healthcare Life Sciences & MedTech Summit: A live webcast of the presentation will take place at 12:25 PM ET / 9:25 AM PT on September 20, 2021.

Both webcast presentations will be available through the Investors page of Savara’s website at www.savarapharma.com/investors/events-presentations/ and will be archived for 90 days.