Vacasa to Present at Deutsche Bank’s 2021 Technology Conference

Vacasa, North America’s leading vacation rental management platform, today announced that CFO Jamie Cohen will present at Deutsche Bank’s 2021 Technology Conference on Thursday, September 9, 2021, at 3:50 p.m. EDT / 12:50 p.m. PDT.

Both live and replay versions of the webcast can be accessed on the Vacasa Investor Website at www.vacasa.com/investors.

About Vacasa
 Vacasa is the leading vacation rental management platform in North America, transforming the vacation rental experience by integrating purpose-built technology with expert local and national teams. Homeowners enjoy earning significant incremental income on one of their most valuable assets, delivered by the company’s unmatched technology that adjusts rates in real time to maximize revenue. Guests can relax comfortably in Vacasa’s 30,000+ homes across more than 400 destinations in North America, Belize and Costa Rica, knowing that 24/7 support is just a phone call away. In addition to enabling guests to search, discover and book its properties on Vacasa.com and the Vacasa Guest App, Vacasa provides valuable, professionally managed inventory to top channel partners, including Airbnb, Booking.com and Vrbo. In Summer 2021, Vacasa entered into an agreement to become a publicly traded company through a business combination with TPG Pace Solutions (NYSE: TPGS), a special purpose acquisition company (“SPAC”).

For more information, visit https://www.vacasa.com/press.

Additional Information and Where to Find It
 This press release is being made in connection with a proposed business combination involving Vacasa Holdings LLC (“Vacasa”) and TPG Pace Solutions Corp. (“TPG Pace Solutions”). In connection with the proposed transaction, Vacasa, Inc. (“NewCo”) has filed with the SEC a registration statement on Form S-4 that includes a preliminary proxy statement for the shareholders of TPG Pace Solutions, which also constitutes a preliminary prospectus of NewCo. TPG Pace Solutions urges investors, shareholders and other interested persons to read the preliminary proxy statement/prospectus as well as other documents filed with the SEC (including, when available, the definitive proxy statement/prospectus) because these documents will contain important information about TPG Pace Solutions, Vacasa, NewCo and the business combination. After the registration statement is declared effective, the definitive proxy statement/prospectus to be included in the registration statement will be mailed to shareholders of TPG Pace Solutions as of a record date to be established for voting on the proposed business combination. Shareholders will also be able to obtain a copy of the proxy statement/prospectus, without charge, by directing a request to: TPG Pace Solutions, 301 Commerce St., Suite 3300, Fort Worth, TX 76102. The preliminary proxy statement/prospectus and, once available, the definitive proxy statement/prospectus can also be obtained, without charge, at the SEC’s website (www.sec.gov).

