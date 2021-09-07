IGI appoints Manpreet Kaur Gill as Asia Pacific Financial and Professional Lines Underwriter

Manpreet has 24 years’ industry experience in managing and driving a broad range of financial and professional lines and casualty products. Prior to joining IGI she worked for QBE Malaysia as the Head of Professional Lines, General Liability and Worker’s Compensation. Previously, Manpreet was Manager of Casualty and Financial Lines for MCIS Zurich Insurance, which she joined from AIG Malaysia where she was Vice President and Head of Casualty and then Property.

International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. (“IGI” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: IGIC) today announced the appointment of Manpreet Kaur Gill to the role of Asia Pacific Financial and Professional Lines Underwriter of IGI Labuan. Manpreet will be based in the Company’s Kuala Lumpur office.

Her appointment allows IGI to enhance its well-established presence in the Financial and Professional Lines market in the Asia Pacific region. She will report to Nick Garrity, Chief Executive Officer of IGI Labuan.

“We are delighted to welcome Manpreet to IGI,” said Mr. Garrity. “The significant increase in the demand over the last 12 months for the solutions we provide to the financial and professional lines sector means there is a great opportunity to embed our position as a recognised lead market and long-term partner. Manpreet’s appointment will enable us to provide specialist capabilities and excellent service led by an established and a well-regarded professional.”

