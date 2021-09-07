checkAd

IGI appoints Manpreet Kaur Gill as Asia Pacific Financial and Professional Lines Underwriter

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
07.09.2021, 14:00  |  22   |   |   

International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. (“IGI” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: IGIC) today announced the appointment of Manpreet Kaur Gill to the role of Asia Pacific Financial and Professional Lines Underwriter of IGI Labuan. Manpreet will be based in the Company’s Kuala Lumpur office.

Manpreet has 24 years’ industry experience in managing and driving a broad range of financial and professional lines and casualty products. Prior to joining IGI she worked for QBE Malaysia as the Head of Professional Lines, General Liability and Worker’s Compensation. Previously, Manpreet was Manager of Casualty and Financial Lines for MCIS Zurich Insurance, which she joined from AIG Malaysia where she was Vice President and Head of Casualty and then Property.

Her appointment allows IGI to enhance its well-established presence in the Financial and Professional Lines market in the Asia Pacific region. She will report to Nick Garrity, Chief Executive Officer of IGI Labuan.

“We are delighted to welcome Manpreet to IGI,” said Mr. Garrity. “The significant increase in the demand over the last 12 months for the solutions we provide to the financial and professional lines sector means there is a great opportunity to embed our position as a recognised lead market and long-term partner. Manpreet’s appointment will enable us to provide specialist capabilities and excellent service led by an established and a well-regarded professional.”

---

About IGI:
 IGI is an international specialty risks commercial insurer and reinsurer underwriting a diverse portfolio of specialty lines. Established in 2001, IGI has a worldwide portfolio of energy, property, general aviation, construction & engineering, ports & terminals, marine cargo, marine trades, contingency, political violence, financial institutions, general third-party liability (casualty), legal expenses, professional indemnity, D&O, surety, marine liability and reinsurance treaty business. Registered in Bermuda, with operations in Bermuda, London, Malta, Dubai, Amman, Labuan and Casablanca, IGI aims to deliver outstanding levels of service to clients and brokers. IGI is rated “A” (Excellent)/Stable by AM Best and “A-”/Stable by S&P Global Ratings. For more information about IGI, please visit www.iginsure.com.

Seite 1 von 3
International General Insurance Holdings Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

IGI appoints Manpreet Kaur Gill as Asia Pacific Financial and Professional Lines Underwriter International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. (“IGI” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: IGIC) today announced the appointment of Manpreet Kaur Gill to the role of Asia Pacific Financial and Professional Lines Underwriter of IGI Labuan. Manpreet will be …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
State Street to Acquire Brown Brothers Harriman Investor Services
AKKA: First-Half 2021 Results
Exelixis Statement on the Passing of Two Senior Executives
Median Technologies Announces Outstanding Performance for its iBiopsy Lung Cancer Screening CADx1 ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics Receives U.S. Patent Notice of Allowance for Tedopi
Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Checker, LLP: Final Deadline Reminder for James River Group Holdings, Ltd. Investors – JRVR
Elior Group: Monthly Information on Total Number of Voting Rights and Shares in the Capital on August 31 2021
Final Deadline for Investors with Losses Exceeding $500K to Actively Participate in the Orphazyme ...
Number of Shares and Voting Rights in Claranova’s Share Capital as of August 31, 2021
SEB S.A.: Monthly Disclosure of the Total Number of Shares and Voting Rights – 31.08.2021
Titel
STONECO ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating StoneCo on Behalf of StoneCo Stockholders and ...
C3 AI Announces First Quarter Fiscal 2022 Results
TD SYNNEX Announces Board of Directors
Facedrive Provides a Corporate Update
Argo Blockchain Provides August Operational Update
OSE Immunotherapeutics to Present at the H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference
Clinical Trial of FB-401 For the Treatment of Atopic Dermatitis Fails to Meet Statistical ...
BrainChip Celebrates Milestone Podcast With Leadership Roundtable
SAVA ALERT: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Suit Against Cassava Sciences, Inc. and ...
AWS Announces General Availability of Amazon FSx for NetApp ONTAP
Titel
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Sesen Bio Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Vicineum (oportuzumab monatox-qqrs)
CBRE Group, Inc. to Present at the UBS Financial Services Virtual Conference
Lattice Semiconductor to Present at KeyBanc Capital Markets' 2021 Technology Leadership Conference
CBRE Acquisition Holdings, Inc. Announces Filing of a Registration Statement on SEC Form S-4 in ...
 Phillips 66 Announces Strategic Investment in NOVONIX
Analog Devices and Maxim Integrated Announce China Antitrust Clearance for Combination
DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against ...
BevCanna Completes Commercial Production Run of Keef Cannabis-Infused Beverages in Canada
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Submission of Initial Data to U.S. FDA to Support Booster Dose of ...
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
13.08.21IGI’s Existing Financial Strength Ratings Assigned to new Malta-based European Subsidiary
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
12.08.21IGI Reports Second Quarter and Half-Year 2021 Financial Results
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
12.08.21IGI Announces Semi-Annual Ordinary Common Share Dividend
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten