Travelers Chairman and CEO to Participate in the Barclays Global Financial Services Conference

Alan Schnitzer, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE: TRV), is scheduled to speak during the Barclays Global Financial Services Conference on Tuesday, Sept. 14, at 8:15 a.m. ET. During the course of the conference, information regarding the company’s business and/or financial performance will be discussed.

A live broadcast of the event will be available at investor.travelers.com, and a replay will be available on the same website following the event.