Washington Prime Group Announces Intention to Voluntarily Delist Common and Preferred Stock from the NYSE

Washington Prime Group Inc. (NYSE: WPG) today announced its intention to voluntarily delist from the New York Stock Exchange (the “NYSE”) its shares of common stock (the “Common Stock”), 7.5% Series H Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (the “Series H Preferred Stock”), and 6.875% Series I Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (the “Series I Preferred Stock,” and together with the Series H Preferred Stock, the “Preferred Stock”). The Common Stock is currently listed on the NYSE under the symbol “WPG” with a CUSIP number of 93964W 405; the Series H Preferred Stock is currently listed on the NYSE under the symbol “WPG-H” with a CUSIP number of 93964W 207; and the Series I Preferred Stock is currently listed on the NYSE under the symbol “WPG-I” with a CUSIP number of 93964W 306.

On or about September 20, 2021, the Company intends to file a Notification of Removal from Listing on Form 25 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, and it is expected that the last day of trading of the Common Stock and Preferred Stock on the NYSE will be on or about Thursday, September 29, 2021. It is expected that the Company’s Common Stock and Preferred Stock will be removed from listing and registration on the NYSE at the opening of business on or about September 30, 2021.