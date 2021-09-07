checkAd

Washington Prime Group Announces Intention to Voluntarily Delist Common and Preferred Stock from the NYSE

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
07.09.2021, 14:00  |  16   |   |   

Washington Prime Group Inc. (NYSE: WPG) today announced its intention to voluntarily delist from the New York Stock Exchange (the “NYSE”) its shares of common stock (the “Common Stock”), 7.5% Series H Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (the “Series H Preferred Stock”), and 6.875% Series I Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (the “Series I Preferred Stock,” and together with the Series H Preferred Stock, the “Preferred Stock”). The Common Stock is currently listed on the NYSE under the symbol “WPG” with a CUSIP number of 93964W 405; the Series H Preferred Stock is currently listed on the NYSE under the symbol “WPG-H” with a CUSIP number of 93964W 207; and the Series I Preferred Stock is currently listed on the NYSE under the symbol “WPG-I” with a CUSIP number of 93964W 306.

On or about September 20, 2021, the Company intends to file a Notification of Removal from Listing on Form 25 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, and it is expected that the last day of trading of the Common Stock and Preferred Stock on the NYSE will be on or about Thursday, September 29, 2021. It is expected that the Company’s Common Stock and Preferred Stock will be removed from listing and registration on the NYSE at the opening of business on or about September 30, 2021.

Because the Company’s Common Stock and Preferred Stock will no longer be publicly held upon its expected emergence from its previously announced Chapter 11 proceedings, the Company believes that the costs and expenses associated with the continued listing of the Common Stock and Preferred Equity, and the corresponding governance and filing requirements, are not economically justified.

The Company does not intend to arrange for listing or registration of the Common Stock or Preferred Stock on another stock exchange and does not plan to take any action to facilitate trading on an over-the-counter market.

About Washington Prime Group

Washington Prime Group Inc. is a retail REIT and a recognized leader in the ownership, management, acquisition and development of retail properties. The Company combines a national real estate portfolio with its expertise across the entire shopping center sector to increase cash flow through rigorous management of assets and provide new opportunities to retailers looking for growth throughout the U.S. Washington Prime Group is a registered trademark of the Company. Learn more at www.washingtonprime.com.

Seite 1 von 3
Wertpapier


Disclaimer

DatumTitel
23.08.21Landmark Theatres to Join Lifestyle Tenancy Lineup at Scottsdale Quarter
Business Wire (engl.)
09.08.21Washington Prime Group Announces Second Quarter 2021 Results
Business Wire (engl.)