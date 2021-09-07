checkAd

Spero Therapeutics to Present at Three Upcoming Investor Conferences

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Sept. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SPRO), a multi-asset clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on identifying, developing and commercializing treatments in high unmet need areas involving multi-drug resistant bacterial infections and rare diseases, today announced that Ankit Mahadevia, M.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of Spero Therapeutics, will present and be available for virtual one-on-one meetings at the H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference, the Oppenheimer Fall Healthcare Life Sciences & MedTech Summit, and the 2021 Cantor Virtual Global Healthcare Conference, taking place virtually September 13 – 15th, 2021, September 20 – 23rd, 2021, and September 27 – 30th, 2021, respectively.

Details on the presentations can be found below.

H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference
Presentation Date: Available on-demand starting at 7:00 AM ET on September 13, 2021
Webcast Link: https://journey.ct.events/view/56c64b06-9180-49d7-8e03-e8dd9ffbb8a8


Oppenheimer Fall Healthcare Life Sciences & MedTech Summit
Presentation Date: September 22, 2021
Time: 9:55 AM ET
Webcast Link: https://wsw.com/webcast/oppenheimer16/spro/2825452


2021 Cantor Virtual Global Healthcare Conference
Presentation Date: September 29, 2021
Time: 10:40 AM ET
Webcast Link: https://wsw.com/webcast/cantor12/spro/2118760

Webcasts of the presentations may also be accessed through Spero Therapeutics’ website (www.sperotherapeutics.com) on the “Events and Presentations” page under the “Investors and Media” tab. Replays of the presentations will be available on the website following the conclusion of the respective events.

About Spero Therapeutics
Spero Therapeutics, Inc. is a multi-asset, clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on identifying, developing and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug-resistant (MDR) bacterial infections and rare diseases.

Spero’s lead product candidate, tebipenem HBr (tebipenem pivoxil hydrobromide; formerly SPR994), is being developed as the first oral carbapenem antibiotic for use in complicated urinary tract infections (cUTI) and acute pyelonephritis (AP). In September 2020, Spero announced positive top-line results from its Phase 3 ADAPT-PO clinical trial of tebipenem HBr in cUTI and AP.

Spero is also developing SPR720 as a novel oral therapy product candidate for the treatment of rare, orphan pulmonary disease caused by non-tuberculous mycobacterial (NTM) infections.

Spero also has an IV-administered next generation polymyxin product candidate, SPR206, developed from its potentiator platform, which is being developed to treat MDR Gram-negative infections in the hospital setting.

For more information, visit https://sperotherapeutics.com.

Investor Relations Contact: 
Ted Jenkins
Vice President, Head of Investor Relations
Tjenkins@sperotherapeutics.com
(617) 798-4039

Media Contact: 
media@sperotherapeutics.com

 





