DSS’s Impact BioMedical Successfully Synthesizes First Quantum-Based Compound

Impact BioMedical, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Document Security Systems (NYSE American: DSS), and GRDG Sciences initiated the research project called Quantum in Summer 2020. The purpose of the project was two-fold: to forge a new frontier by exploring new methods for developing medicinal protocols that work more efficiently, thereby encouraging further research and development across the pharmaceutical industry, while at the same time mitigating a projected patent cliff crisis.

ROCHESTER, N.Y., Sept. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- After more than a year of research and development, Impact BioMedical, Inc., and its research partner Global Research and Discovery Group Sciences (GRDG) announce today that its first Quantum-based compound was successfully synthesized. The compound synthesized is an adjuvant which enhances a body’s immune response to a foreign antigen and is being sent to a major University for testing.

A New Frontier

The Quantum technology is designed to enhance existing therapeutics by looking beyond current molecular enhancement techniques such as molecular substitution, halogenation, prenylation and other biological enhancement methods typical of present therapeutic development schema. This marriage of quantum and molecular mechanics essentially created a classic example of bionics that theoretically increases the efficacy against a variety of diseases.

“We’re very proud of this accomplishment,” said Daryl Thompson Director of Scientific Initiatives at Global Research and Discovery Group. “We’ve learned that in general, ‘bionics’ are creating something mechanical that is inspired by nature. In this case, we created biological molecules that are inspired by mechanical aspects such as quantum physics. That’s why we use the term ‘bionics.’”

The increase in the quantum molecule’s therapeutic activity is due to alterations in the intermolecular state, which yields a molecule with increased reactivity to ligand interactions with significantly lower degradation rates. In short, the Quantum molecule will possess both hyper-reactivity as well as hyper-persistence.

GRDG Chief Scientific Advisor Dr. Roscoe M. Moore, Jr., the retired United States Assistant Surgeon General and former Epidemic Intelligence Services (EIS) Officer at the U.S. Centers for Disease Control said that this step toward quantum molecules could pave the way for new medical breakthroughs.

“This is the first step toward a shift in how we create the medicines we need now and the way we will develop the medicines of the future,” he said. “This really provides a potential answer to many medical questions that are out there.”