Daré Bioscience to Participate in Panel Discussion at Women’s Health Innovation Summit

The discussion, Women’s Health Case Study: Optimizing Study Enrollment During the COVID-19 Pandemic, will review the DARE-BVFREE Phase 3 study that was successfully initiated and completed during 2020

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Daré Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ: DARE), a leader in women’s health innovation, today announced its participation in the Women’s Health Case Study: Optimizing Study Enrollment During the COVID-19 Pandemic panel at the Women’s Innovation Summit being held in Boston, MA, September 14 – 15, 2021, at The Westin Copley Place.

“The COVID-19 pandemic presented many challenges for clinical trials, especially around site selection, recruitment and enrollment of patients. We had to take a step back and reconsider study design, as well as how we would enroll patients and complete check-up visits,” said Sabrina Martucci Johnson, President and CEO of Daré Bioscience. “In 2020, we worked closely with our CRO for the study, Health Decisions, to successfully initiate and complete a Phase 3 study of our drug candidate DARE-BV1 for the treatment of bacterial vaginosis. I’m excited to join Dr. Mary Gunn of Health Decisions to share our insights on how we successfully enrolled our study and did so more quickly than initially anticipated, despite launching after the COVID-19 pandemic shut down of non-essential operations across the United States.”

 
Panel Details:
Event: Women’s Health Innovation Summit
Panel: Women’s Health Case Study: Optimizing Study Enrollment During the Covid-19 Pandemic
Date: Tuesday, September 14, 2021
Time: 12:00 p.m. EST / 9:00 a.m. PST
Participants: Sabrina Martucci Johnson, President and CEO, Daré Bioscience
Dr. Mary Gunn, Chief Operating Officer, Health Decisions
   

Additional information about the 2021 Women’s Health Innovation Summit is available at https://womenshealthinnovationusa.com/.

About DARE-BV1 and the DARE-BVFREE Phase 3 Study

DARE-BV1 is an investigational thermosetting bioadhesive hydrogel containing clindamycin phosphate 2% designed as a one-time vaginally-administered treatment for bacterial vaginosis. The DARE-BVFREE Phase 3 study was a double-blinded clinical trial that randomized 307 women diagnosed with bacterial vaginosis at 32 centers across the U.S. in a 2:1 ratio to receive a single vaginal dose of DARE-BV1 (clindamycin phosphate vaginal gel, 2%) or a single vaginal dose of placebo gel. The study met its primary endpoint, demonstrating that a single administration of DARE-BV1 was superior to placebo as a primary therapeutic intervention for women diagnosed with bacterial vaginosis, and the study results support DARE-BV1’s potential to improve outcomes and convenience for women. A single dose of DARE-BV1 achieved clinical cure rates of 70-81% in the study. Clinical cure rates of current FDA-approved products for the treatment of bacterial vaginosis range from 37-68%. Daré submitted a new drug application (NDA) to the U. S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for DARE-BV1 for the treatment of bacterial vaginosis earlier this year. The FDA granted the NDA Priority Review and set a Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) date of December 7, 2021 for the target completion of its review of the NDA.

