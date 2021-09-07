MIMEDX to Present at the H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference

MARIETTA, Ga., Sept. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MiMedx Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: MDXG) (“MIMEDX” or the “Company”), an industry leader in utilizing amniotic tissue as a platform for regenerative medicine, today announced that Timothy R. Wright, Chief Executive Officer, Peter M. Carlson, Chief Financial Officer, and Robert B. Stein, M.D., Ph.D., Executive Vice President, Research and Development, will present at the H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference held on September 13 - 15, 2021.



The presentation will be available on the Events page of the Investors section of the Company’s website at www.mimedx.com, or by clicking here, beginning on Monday, September 13, 2021 at 7:00 AM Eastern Time and will be accessible for approximately 90 days.