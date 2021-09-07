checkAd

Cabaletta Bio Announces Appointment of Michael Gerard as General Counsel

PHILADELPHIA, Sept. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: CABA), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases, today announced that Michael Gerard has been appointed general counsel.

“We are very pleased to welcome Mike to the executive team. His experience with a wide range of strategic legal and corporate matters within the life sciences industry will complement the management team as we advance clinical development for DSG3-CAART in our DesCAARTes trial, and further develop follow-on candidates from our deep pipeline of precision therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases,” said Steven Nichtberger, M.D., Chief Executive Officer and Co-founder of Cabaletta. “In addition to his dynamic and highly relevant legal experience, Mike shares our vision, our values and our passion for the pursuit of cures for patients with autoimmune diseases.”

Mr. Gerard most recently served as Associate General Counsel at Spark Therapeutics, a member of the Roche Group. While at Spark, he supported the global gene therapy Manufacturing, Business Development, Technical Development, Supply Chain, Quality, Alliance Management, Real Estate, IT and Facilities teams. Prior to joining Spark, he worked in roles of increasing responsibility at Sandoz, a division of the Novartis Group, achieving the position of Executive Director, Associate General Counsel, BD&L, Strategy and Portfolio. Mr. Gerard also worked as Assistant General Counsel at Aramark. He began his legal career at K&L Gates LLP, later joining Morrison & Foerster LLP before assuming his roles as in-house counsel. Mr. Gerard holds a J.D. from Cornell Law School and received his B.A. in Political Science from the University of Michigan.

About Cabaletta Bio
Cabaletta Bio is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies, and exploring their potential to provide a deep and durable, perhaps curative, treatment, for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. The Cabaletta Approach to selective B cell Ablation (CABA) platform, in combination with Cabaletta’s proprietary technology, utilizes CAAR T cells that are designed to selectively bind and eliminate only specific autoantibody-producing B cells while sparing normal antibody-producing B cells, which are essential for human health. The Company’s lead product candidate, DSG3-CAART, is being evaluated in the DesCAARTes phase 1 clinical trial as a potential treatment for patients with mucosal pemphigus vulgaris, a prototypical B cell-mediated autoimmune disease. The FDA granted Fast Track Designation for DSG3-CAART in May 2020. For more information about the DesCAARTes Phase 1 clinical trial, please visit our website (DesCAARTes Phase 1 Trial). The Company’s lead preclinical product candidate, MuSK-CAART, is in IND-enabling studies and is designed as a potential treatment for patients with MuSK-associated myasthenia gravis. For more information, visit www.cabalettabio.com.

