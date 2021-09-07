checkAd

Nature Medicine publishes positive phase 3 anakinra study results in patients with COVID-19 pneumonia

WALTHAM, Mass., Sept. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (Sobi) (STO:SOBI) and the Hellenic Institute for the Study of Sepsis today announce that Nature Medicine has published positive results from the investigator-sponsored Phase 3 SAVE-MORE randomized controlled trial evaluating anakinra plus standard of care (SOC) versus placebo plus SOC in hospitalized adult patients with COVID-19 pneumonia as measured by the 11-point World Health Organization Clinical Progression Scale at day 28.

The study demonstrated that patients treated with anakinra were significantly more improved than those treated with placebo (P<0.0001). Additional analyses showed that early and targeted use of anakinra, in addition to current SOC, reduces risk of death, reduces ICU admission and increases likelihood of full recovery in hospitalized COVID-19 patients with poor prognosis due to risk of severe respiratory failure.

The SAVE-MORE study, conducted by the Hellenic Institute for the Study of Sepsis, is among the first large, pivotal randomized controlled trials to specifically evaluate a patient population at risk of progressing to critical state and demonstrate considerable benefit of earlier intervention for the prevention of disease progression and death. Co-administered treatments were similar between the two arms of the study and included dexamethasone, anticoagulants and remdesivir. The study results were previously reported in May.

“The results published in Nature Medicine provide the only data available on prevention from early stage progressing to critical status, indicating that the inflammatory disease needs to be treated earlier with a specifically targeted approach to IL-1α alpha and IL-1β,” said lead investigator Evangelos J. Giamarellos-Bourboulis, Professor of Internal Medicine and Infectious Diseases, National and Kapodistrian University of Athens, President of the European Shock Society and Chairman of the European Sepsis Alliance.

"Publication of the SAVE-MORE study results in Nature Medicine demonstrates the significance of these data and further advances our understanding of the role of IL-1 in COVID-19,” said Guido Oelkers, CEO of Sobi. “We hope to contribute to an improvement of care for patients during this critical time and welcome the opportunity to work closely with the European Medicines Agency (EMA) and other regulatory agencies regarding these results."

