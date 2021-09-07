VoIP-Pal Takes a Positive Step Towards Remaining in the Western District of Texas with its Seven Mobile Gateway Patent Infringement Lawsuits Against Amazon, Apple, Google, Facebook/WhatsApp, T-Mobile, Verizon and AT&T

On September 3, 2021, the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Texas (“WDTX”), Waco Division, denied VoIP-Pal’s application and motion to temporarily restrain and enjoin Defendants Apple, AT&T, and Verizon from pursuing their 2021 declaratory-judgment actions filed in the Northern District of California (“NDCA”) involving VoIP-Pal’s Mobile Gateway Patents. The Court found no authority for issuing a temporary restraining order and preliminary injunction and did not believe that such a remedy was appropriate under the first-to-file rule. . Furthermore, the WDTX Court denied the defendants’ request to stay VoIP-Pal’s existing lawsuits in the WDTX involving the Mobile Gateway patents, pending the NDCA’s decision on whether the defendants’ declaratory judgment cases in NDCA against these patents were related to previous cases. Notably, the WDTX Court rejected the defendants’ argument that the 2021 Mobile Gateway cases in WDTX were similar the earlier cases VoIP-Pal had litigated in the NDCA.

2. Litigation in the Northern District of California (NDCA)

On August 25, 2021, the NDCA court denied Apple’s and AT&T’s administrative motions to consider whether their newly filed declaratory-judgment actions (Case Nos. 3:21-cv-5078-JD and 3:21-cv-5110-EMC) should be related to their previously filed declaratory-judgment actions (Case Nos. 5:20-cv-2995-LHK and 5:20-cv-02995-LHK). On August 26, 2021, the NDCA also issued an order denying that Verizon’s newly filed declaratory-judgment action (Case No. 3:21-cv-5275-BLF) is related to Verizon’s previously filed declaratory-judgment action (Case No. 5:20-cv-3092-BLF). There were also several developments with respect to the declaratory judgment suits of Apple, AT&T and Twitter in the NDCA seeking non-infringement and invalidity of U.S. Patent No. 10,218,606 (“the ’606 patent”) and U.S. Patent No. 9,935,872 (“the ’872 patent”) (Apple only), i.e., 5:20-cv-02460-LHK, 5:20-cv-02995-LHK (AT&T), and 5:20-cv-02397-LHK (Twitter). The NDCA court denied VoIP-Pal’s motions to dismiss the Apple and AT&T cases based on VoIP-Pal’s covenant not to sue on the ’606 Patent and ’872 Patent because the covenant was considered insufficiently broad to divest the NDCA Court of subject-matter jurisdiction. However, the NDCA Court dismissed Twitter’s action .