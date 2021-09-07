checkAd

Kala Pharmaceuticals to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences in September 2021

WATERTOWN, Mass., Sept. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA), a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of innovative therapies for diseases of the eye, today announced that management will participate in the following virtual healthcare investor conferences in September 2021:

H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference
A pre-recorded presentation will be made available beginning Monday, September 13, 2021 at 7:00 a.m. ET.

Cantor Global Healthcare Conference 2021
A pre-recorded presentation will be made available beginning Tuesday, September 28, 2021 at 4:40 p.m. ET.

Management will also be available for virtual 1x1 meetings on the same day as each presentation.

To access the webcasts and subsequent archived recording of each presentation, please visit “Events” in the “Investors” section of the Kala website at http://kalarx.com. An archived replay of the presentations will be available on the Company’s website for at least 30 days following each event.

About Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Kala is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of innovative therapies for diseases of the eye. Kala has applied its AMPPLIFY mucus-penetrating particle (MPP) Drug Delivery Technology to two ocular therapies, EYSUVIS (loteprednol etabonate ophthalmic suspension) 0.25% for the short-term (up to two weeks) treatment of signs and symptoms of dry eye disease and INVELTYS (loteprednol etabonate ophthalmic suspension) 1% for the treatment of post-operative inflammation and pain following ocular surgery. The Company also has a pipeline of pre-clinical development programs targeted to address unmet medical needs, including both front and back of the eye diseases. For more information on Kala, please visit www.kalarx.com.

Investor Contacts:
Jill Steier
jill.steier@kalarx.com
781-996-5252

Hannah Deresiewicz
hannah.deresiewicz@sternir.com
212-362-1200





