Baosheng Media Expands its Ocean Engine Business

The Company intends to improve its business layout and scale of in-feed ads business.

Beijing, China, Sept. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited (Nasdaq: BAOS) (the “Company”), a China-based online marketing solution provider, today announced that the Company had established new partnerships with well-known companies in the e-commerce, real estate, automobile, gaming, education, finance and healthcare industries, to provide these clients with in-feed advertising services and thereby expanding its mobile marketing platform, Ocean Engine.

With its experience in online marketing management and sharp market insights, the Company acquired several new customers, many of which are influential companies in their respective industries. New customers of the Company's in-feed ads business on Ocean Engine in 2021 include:

  • 5I5J Holding Group Co., Ltd., one of the largest real estate brokerages in China.
  • Shanghai Seven Cats Culture Media Co., Ltd., a developer of reading app in China.
  • Hangzhou Kaikeba Technology Co., Ltd., an online vocational education platform in China.
  • Shanghai Junzheng Network Technology Co., Ltd., developer of the app Hellobike, a platform driven shared travel solution provider in China.
  • Beijing Jinhai Qunying Network Information Technology Co., Ltd., a wedding consumption platform in China.

Ocean Engine is a mobile marketing platform that helps clients advertise their products on Bytedance’s apps such as Toutiao, one of China’s largest mobile platforms of content creation, aggregation and distribution, and Douyin, known as TikTok outside of China, one of the largest short-form video platforms in the world. With the services provided by Ocean Engine, clients can reach their targeted audience based on their age, gender, and income level.

Ms. Wenxiu Zhong, Chairwoman and CEO of the Company, commented, “We are excited to have established partnerships with new customers this year. These well-known companies will consolidate the already solid foundation for the Company's strategic layout of business on Ocean Engine. Looking forward, we will continue to improve our professional services and innovate our businesses to bring customers more efficient service conversion results and improve their brand awareness.”

About Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited

Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited, headquartered in Beijing, China, is an online marketing solution provider in China. The Company advises advertisers on online marketing strategies, offers value-added advertising optimization services and facilitates the deployment of online ads of various forms such as search ads, in-feed ads, mobile app ads and social media marketing ads. The Company is dedicated to helping its advertiser clients manage their online marketing activities with a view to achieving their business goals. For more information, visit the company’s website at http://ir.bsacme.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements other than statements of historical fact in this announcement are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "potential," "continue," "is/are likely to" or other similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company’s registration statement and in its other filings with the SEC.

For more information, please contact:

Ascent Investors Relations LLC
Tina Xiao
President
Phone: 917-609-0333
Email: tina.xiao@ascent-ir.com





Disclaimer

