Research Frontiers’ SPD-SmartGlass Technology Produced by Gauzy Ltd. Debuts in Multiple New Applications at the IAA Munich Auto Show this Week

Munich, Germany, Sept. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- If you want to see how smart your glass can be, you only have to walk through the IAA Munich Auto Show this week to see SPD-SmartGlass technology at work to make cars, trains and buses more energy-efficient, safer, comfortable and fun to ride in. This has been made possible by Research Frontiers’ patented SPD (Suspended Particle Device) light-control technology and Gauzy Ltd, a material science technology company. Gauzy is a strategic investor and licensee of Research Frontiers (Nasdaq: REFR), which is the inventor of patented SPD-SmartGlass light-control technology.

Gauzy, presenting in Hall A1, Booth 93, is showcasing both SPD and its specialty PDLC (polymer dispersed liquid crystal) nanotechnologies at IAA this week. Geared towards displaying how smart glass is driving the future of advanced automotive glazing through dynamic light control embedded directly in interior and exterior glass, each demonstrator represents how active glass with SPD and PDLC can support greater functionality, user experience, comfort, and optimized space – while upholding future facing aesthetics and design. SPD, presented with and without invisible segmentation, is being shown in a sunroof application, as well as an integral part of the new era in displays that turn transparent when paired with transparent OLED displays powered by LG Display, and projection technologies. Partners of Gauzy being displayed at the Gauzy booth include LG Display, Texas Instruments, and Vision Systems, longtime valued partner of both Gauzy and Research Frontiers.

In addition to the innovations exhibited at Gauzy’s booth, Gauzy’s technologies at IAA are also being shown by a number of other exhibitors including Sekisui, Brose, and a special OEM to be announced from the show floor during the second half of the show.

SPD-Smart film uses specially-engineered nanoparticles embedded and distributed throughout a film to instantly and precisely and dynamically control (automatically or at the touch of a button) the amount of light, heat and glare passing through any transparent material such as glass or plastic. SPD-SmartGlass blocks UV, IR, noise, and up to 99.5% of light for custom shading while maintaining a view of surroundings. This film allows users to instantly, precisely and uniformly control and vary the shading of glass or plastic products, either manually or automatically at the touch of a button.