Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2021 Earnings Date and Conference Call

SANTA ROSA, Calif., Sept. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. (NASDAQ: VWE) (TSX: VWE.U) (TSX: VWE.WT.U) (“VWE” or the “Company”), one of the fastest growing U.S. wine producers with an industry leading direct-to-customer platform, today announced that the Company will conduct a conference call to discuss its Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2021 financial results on Wednesday, September 22, 2021 at 4:30 PM Eastern Time. The call will feature remarks by VWE's management team.



Investors interested in participating in the live call can dial 844-200-6205 or 646-904-5544 and use the access code 925261. There will also be a simultaneous, live webcast available on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at https://ir.vintagewineestates.com/. The webcast will be archived as well for replay.