Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2021 Earnings Date and Conference Call

SANTA ROSA, Calif., Sept. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. (NASDAQ: VWE) (TSX: VWE.U) (TSX: VWE.WT.U) (“VWE” or the “Company”), one of the fastest growing U.S. wine producers with an industry leading direct-to-customer platform, today announced that the Company will conduct a conference call to discuss its Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2021 financial results on Wednesday, September 22, 2021 at 4:30 PM Eastern Time. The call will feature remarks by VWE's management team.

Investors interested in participating in the live call can dial 844-200-6205 or 646-904-5544 and use the access code 925261. There will also be a simultaneous, live webcast available on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at https://ir.vintagewineestates.com/. The webcast will be archived as well for replay.

About Vintage Wine Estates, Inc.

Vintage Wine Estates is a family of wineries and wines whose singular focus is producing the finest quality wines and incredible customer experiences with wineries throughout Napa, Sonoma, California’s Central Coast, Oregon and Washington State. Since its founding 20 years ago, the Company has become a top 15 U.S. wine producer via organic and acquisitive growth, today selling more than 2 million nine-liter equivalent cases annually. To achieve this growth, the Company curates, creates, stewards and markets its many brands and services to customers and end consumers via a balanced omni-channel strategy encompassing direct-to-consumer, wholesale and exclusive brands arrangements with national retailers. VWE is diverse across price points and varietals with over 50 brands ranging from $10-$150 USD at retail, with the majority selling in the $12-$20 USD price range. For more information, visit https://www.vintagewineestates.com/.

Contacts:

Investors

ir@vintagewineestates.com

Media

Mary Ann Vangrin
MVangrin@vintagewineestates.com





