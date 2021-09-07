checkAd

Enigmai, Wholly-Owned Subsidiary of Golden Star Enterprises Ltd., Signs Pilot Agreement With the City of Tel-Aviv for Testing of the Enigmai Business Suite

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
07.09.2021, 14:00  |   |   |   

Claymont, DE, Sept. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Golden Star Enterprises Ltd., (OTCPink: GSPT) reports today that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Enigmai, has signed an agreement with the City of Tel-Aviv, Israel for the city to test their Enigmai Business Suite (EBS) software in a pilot program.

The terms of the agreement include the provision of Enigmai’s EBS software for a two-month pilot program with the City of Tel Aviv, during which time the city's call center team will test the innovative Workforce Management product. In preliminary conversations with city representatives, there has been a high level of interest in the Enigmai product and its capabilities.

Eital Muskal, VP of Strategy and Business Development, said, “I am excited for the opportunity to start a relationship with the City of Tel Aviv. I am confident in our software product and its ability to provide real value to an organization like the Tel-Aviv contact center. Tel Aviv is Israel's largest city and is known worldwide as an attractive hub for startups and innovation. We are proud to have the opportunity to work with the city on this pilot program."

After the pilot program ends, the teams will move to phase 2, which is expected to include a complete system implementation across the different city departments. The discussions will also include several interfaces to existing systems and other special requirements that the City of Tel-Aviv requires.

Eliav Kling, CEO of Golden Star Enterprises, added, "I am very happy to see Enigmai’s product in action with this wonderful opportunity to secure a contract with the City of Tel-Aviv. Our team strongly believes Enigmai can help other cities around the world to manage their employees in a more efficient way utilizing our cutting-edge WFM technology. Golden Star Enterprises remains committed to supporting Enigmai as they introduce their product solution to potential customers across the globe.”

About Enigmai

Enigmai was founded in Israel in 2009.  As an Israeli tech company, Enigmai developed a unique and advanced solution to address the challenges large contact centers face with workforce management. Our solution supports the entire workflow cycle, from managing shifts and employee breaks to forecasting every day’s HR needs. Our system offers numerous advantages like integration with other organization systems in use, real-time information update, easy access reports, and a web-based solution. Leading financial and insurance companies in Israel currently use our system, supporting the operation of hundreds of employees daily.

Email: info@enigmai.com

www.enigmai.com

About Golden Star Enterprises Ltd.

Golden Star Enterprises Ltd. (GSPT) is a publicly-traded holding and acquisition company interested in taking technology start-ups and growing them to the next level. We actively search for exceptional investment opportunities in the technology vertical. We leverage management’s extensive experience in the marketplace and tech industry connections to create opportunities for companies in our portfolio.

Email: info@goldenstarenterprisesltd.com

www.goldenstarenterprisesltd.com

This press release contains forward-looking statements that reflect the Company's current beliefs, expectations or intentions regarding future events. Any statements contained in this press release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed forward-looking statements. Words such as "will," "will be," "anticipate," "predict," “expect” "continue," "future," and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. The Company anticipates that subsequent events and developments may cause views and expectations to change. The Company assumes no obligation, and specifically disclaims any intention or obligation, to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Enigmai, Wholly-Owned Subsidiary of Golden Star Enterprises Ltd., Signs Pilot Agreement With the City of Tel-Aviv for Testing of the Enigmai Business Suite Claymont, DE, Sept. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - via NewMediaWire - Golden Star Enterprises Ltd., (OTCPink: GSPT) reports today that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Enigmai, has signed an agreement with the City of Tel-Aviv, Israel for the city to …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
RCI Banque: 2021 Half-yearly Financial Report has been made available
STMicroelectronics Announces Mass-Market Availability of ST4SIM GSMA-compliant eSIMs for M2M ...
Capgemini Press release// Capgemini becomes Worldwide Partner of Rugby World Cup France 2023 and ...
Bone Therapeutics SA reacts to the press release issued by Hybrigenics
Innate Pharma Announces Conference Call and Webcast for First Half 2021 Business Update
The DIAC "Half-Year Financial Report 2021”  has been made available is now available
Icelandair Group hf.: Traffic Data August 2021
Decisions taken in the extraordinary general meeting of shareholders of LITGRID AB
ProQR Announces Virtual Presentation at EURETINA 2021
DIAC S.A.: Half-year Financial Report 2021
Titel
Flexion Therapeutics Announces Inclusion of ZILRETTA in American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons ...
LFTD Partners Inc. (OTCQB: AQSP) Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Fresh Farms E-Liquid, LLC
Saia Provides Third Quarter LTL Operating Data
Verisk’s AIR Worldwide Estimates Insured Losses for Hurricane Ida Will Range from USD 17 Billion ...
Ashland announces $450 million accelerated share repurchase program
Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation Completes $40 Million Bought Deal Financing
Golden Triangle Ventures, Inc. Announces Sonder Fulfillment’s Successful Entry into the Mexico ...
Gulf Island Provides Operational Update Following Hurricane Ida
ALYI Electric Motorcycle Business Expected To Generate First $1 Million Or More In Revenue This ...
AC Immune CEO Andrea Pfeifer Receives First SEF.WomenAward for CEO of the Year
Titel
Flexion Therapeutics Announces Inclusion of ZILRETTA in American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons ...
LFTD Partners Inc. (OTCQB: AQSP) Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Fresh Farms E-Liquid, LLC
Saia Provides Third Quarter LTL Operating Data
Verisk’s AIR Worldwide Estimates Insured Losses for Hurricane Ida Will Range from USD 17 Billion ...
Ashland announces $450 million accelerated share repurchase program
Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation Completes $40 Million Bought Deal Financing
CORRECTING and REPLACING - GoodRx and Boehringer Ingelheim Announce Joint Effort to Deliver ...
Golden Triangle Ventures, Inc. Announces Sonder Fulfillment’s Successful Entry into the Mexico ...
Gulf Island Provides Operational Update Following Hurricane Ida
ALYI Electric Motorcycle Business Expected To Generate First $1 Million Or More In Revenue This ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...