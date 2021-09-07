Enigmai, Wholly-Owned Subsidiary of Golden Star Enterprises Ltd., Signs Pilot Agreement With the City of Tel-Aviv for Testing of the Enigmai Business Suite

The terms of the agreement include the provision of Enigmai’s EBS software for a two-month pilot program with the City of Tel Aviv, during which time the city's call center team will test the innovative Workforce Management product. In preliminary conversations with city representatives, there has been a high level of interest in the Enigmai product and its capabilities.

Claymont, DE, Sept. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Golden Star Enterprises Ltd., (OTCPink: GSPT) reports today that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Enigmai, has signed an agreement with the City of Tel-Aviv, Israel for the city to test their Enigmai Business Suite (EBS) software in a pilot program.

Eital Muskal, VP of Strategy and Business Development, said, “I am excited for the opportunity to start a relationship with the City of Tel Aviv. I am confident in our software product and its ability to provide real value to an organization like the Tel-Aviv contact center. Tel Aviv is Israel's largest city and is known worldwide as an attractive hub for startups and innovation. We are proud to have the opportunity to work with the city on this pilot program."

After the pilot program ends, the teams will move to phase 2, which is expected to include a complete system implementation across the different city departments. The discussions will also include several interfaces to existing systems and other special requirements that the City of Tel-Aviv requires.

Eliav Kling, CEO of Golden Star Enterprises, added, "I am very happy to see Enigmai’s product in action with this wonderful opportunity to secure a contract with the City of Tel-Aviv. Our team strongly believes Enigmai can help other cities around the world to manage their employees in a more efficient way utilizing our cutting-edge WFM technology. Golden Star Enterprises remains committed to supporting Enigmai as they introduce their product solution to potential customers across the globe.”

About Enigmai

Enigmai was founded in Israel in 2009. As an Israeli tech company, Enigmai developed a unique and advanced solution to address the challenges large contact centers face with workforce management. Our solution supports the entire workflow cycle, from managing shifts and employee breaks to forecasting every day’s HR needs. Our system offers numerous advantages like integration with other organization systems in use, real-time information update, easy access reports, and a web-based solution. Leading financial and insurance companies in Israel currently use our system, supporting the operation of hundreds of employees daily.

About Golden Star Enterprises Ltd.

Golden Star Enterprises Ltd. (GSPT) is a publicly-traded holding and acquisition company interested in taking technology start-ups and growing them to the next level. We actively search for exceptional investment opportunities in the technology vertical. We leverage management’s extensive experience in the marketplace and tech industry connections to create opportunities for companies in our portfolio.

