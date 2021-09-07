BeyondSpring to Host Second Quarter Financial Results and Corporate Update Conference Call on September 10, 2021

NEW YORK, Sept. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BeyondSpring Inc. (“BeyondSpring”) (NASDAQ: BYSI), a global biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of innovative cancer therapies, today announced that management will host a conference call to report its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021 and provide an update on recent corporate events on Friday, September 10, 2021 at 8:00 AM Eastern Time. Details for the conference call are below:



Friday, September 10 @ 8:00 AM Eastern Time Domestic: 877-451-6152 International: 201-389-0879 Conference ID: 13722968 Webcast: http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=146495

An archived replay of the webcast will be available for 90 days on BeyondSpring’s website at www.beyondspringpharma.com under “Events & Presentations” in the Investors section.