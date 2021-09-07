Progress to Unveil New Capabilities at ChefConf 2021 that Ensure Successful DevSecOps Adoption

BEDFORD, Mass., Sept. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Progress (NASDAQ: PRGS), the leading provider of products to develop, deploy and manage high-impact business applications, today announced the availability of enhancements to the Progress Chef portfolio that span multi-cloud trust and compliance, operator experience and productivity, and cloud “as a service” deployment flexibility. Progress will highlight these capabilities at ChefConf ℠ 2021 , the virtual version of its 10 th annual Chef community and user conference held today through September 9, with a focus on helping teams accelerate their DevOps journeys.

“Rapid and continuous delivery of secure infrastructure and applications is critical to business agility and success,” said Sundar Subramanian, General Manager, Chef Business, Progress. “A DevSecOps approach has become the means to maintain compliance while releasing capabilities early and often as part of an agile development approach. Our focus is on delivering new security and compliance features while making Chef products easier to adopt and use in order to bring the promise of DevSecOps to more organizations.”

Enterprise trends are driving rapid DevSecOps innovation. As organizations move more workloads into the cloud, the need for security and compliance automation has accelerated. IT teams must continuously deliver change in their technology environments while maintaining adherence to business policies ranging from governmental regulations to security best practices. Chef technology enables a policy-as-code approach to automate the implementation, validation and governance of business policies. In line with these trends, and with the goal of helping more organizations adopt and gain value from DevSecOps practices and technology more easily, Progress is announcing the following new Chef features: