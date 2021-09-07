Xtant Medical to Present at the H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference

BELGRADE, Mont., Sept. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. (NYSE American: XTNT), a global medical technology company focused on surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders, today announced that Sean Browne, Chief Executive Officer, will present at the H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference to be held September 13 - 15, 2021.



A pre-recorded presentation will be available on the Investors section of the Company’s website at www.xtantmedical.com, or by clicking here, beginning on Monday, September 13, 2021 at 7:00 AM Eastern Time. The presentation will be accessible for 90 days.