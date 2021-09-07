Aqua Metals to Present at the 23rd Annual H. C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference - September 13-15, 2021

MCCARRAN, Nev., Sept. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AQMS) (“Aqua Metals” or the “Company”), which is reinventing metals recycling with its AquaRefining technology, announced today the Company will participate in the 23rd Annual H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference. Aqua Metal's Chief Executive Officer, Steve Cotton, is scheduled to present via webcast and will also be available for one-on-one meetings with investors. The webcast presentation will be available on September 13th at 7:00 a.m. EST and will be archived for 90 days.



Interested parties may access the webcast and listen to the presentation through the following link: https://journey.ct.events/view/4a13dfe1-0134-4346-a236-868fb834f197