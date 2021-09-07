checkAd

Aqua Metals to Present at the 23rd Annual H. C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference - September 13-15, 2021

MCCARRAN, Nev., Sept. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AQMS) (“Aqua Metals” or the “Company”), which is reinventing metals recycling with its AquaRefining technology, announced today the Company will participate in the 23rd Annual H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference. Aqua Metal's Chief Executive Officer, Steve Cotton, is scheduled to present via webcast and will also be available for one-on-one meetings with investors. The webcast presentation will be available on September 13th at 7:00 a.m. EST and will be archived for 90 days.

Interested parties may access the webcast and listen to the presentation through the following link: https://journey.ct.events/view/4a13dfe1-0134-4346-a236-868fb834f197

About Aqua Metals

Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AQMS) is reinventing metals recycling with its patented hydrometallurgical AquaRefining technology. Unlike smelting, AquaRefining is a room temperature, water-based process that emits less pollution. The modular Aqualyzers cleanly generates ultra-pure metal one atom at a time, closing the sustainability loop for the rapidly growing energy storage economy. The Company’s offerings include equipment supply, services, and licensing of the AquaRefining technology to recyclers across the globe. Aqua Metals is based in McCarran, Nevada. To learn more, please visit: www.aquametals.com.

Contact: Glen Akselrod, Bristol Capital
(905) 326-1888, Ext. 1
glen@bristolir.com





