Mersana Therapeutics to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

07.09.2021   

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Sept. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing a pipeline of antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) targeting cancers in areas of high unmet medical need, today announced that members of management will present at three upcoming investor conferences. Details are as follows:

Baird 2021 Global Healthcare Conference
Format: Fireside Chat
Date/Time: Tuesday, September 14, 2021, at 8:30 a.m. ET
   
Morgan Stanley 19th Annual Global Healthcare Conference
Format: Fireside Chat
Date/Time: Wednesday, September 15, 2021, at 1:15 p.m. ET
   
2021 Cantor Virtual Global Healthcare Conference
Format: Presentation
Date/Time: Tuesday, September 28, 2021, at 4:00 p.m. ET

A live webcast of these events will be available on the Investors & Media section of Mersana’s website at www.mersana.com. An archived replay will be available for approximately 90 days following the event.

About Mersana Therapeutics

Mersana Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company using its differentiated and proprietary ADC platforms to rapidly develop novel ADCs with optimal efficacy, safety and tolerability to meaningfully improve the lives of people fighting cancer. Mersana’s lead product candidate, upifitamab rilsodotin (UpRi), is a Dolaflexin ADC targeting NaPi2b and is being studied in UPLIFT, a single-arm registration strategy in patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer, as well as in UPGRADE, a Phase 1 umbrella study in combination with other ovarian cancer therapies. UpRi is also being studied in the expansion portion of a Phase 1 proof-of-concept clinical study. XMT-1592, Mersana’s second ADC product candidate targeting NaPi2b-expressing tumors, was created using Mersana’s customizable and homogeneous Dolasynthen platform and is in the dose escalation portion of a Phase 1 proof-of-concept clinical study. The Company’s early-stage programs include XMT-1660, a Dolasynthen ADC targeting B7-H4, as well as XMT-2056, a STING-agonist ADC developed using the Company’s Immunosynthen platform. In addition, multiple partners are using Mersana’s Dolaflexin platform to advance their ADC pipelines. The Company routinely posts information that may be useful to investors on the “Investors and Media” section of our website at www.mersana.com.

Contact:

Investor & Media Contact
Sarah Carmody
617-844-8577
scarmody@mersana.com 





