OptimizeRx Recognized as a Finalist in Questex’s Fierce Pharma Marketing Awards 2021

OptimizeRx Recognized in the COVID-19 Pandemic-Related Campaign Category

ROCHESTER, Mich., Sept. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OptimizeRx Corp. (the “Company”) (Nasdaq: OPRX), a leading provider of digital health solutions for life science companies, physicians and patients, announced today that it has been selected as a finalist in the 2021 Fierce Pharma Marketing Awards which honor leadership, vision, innovation and strategic accomplishments within the pharma marketing and advertising arena.  OptimizeRx was recognized as a finalist in the category of COVID-19 Pandemic-Related Campaign.

OptimizeRx was selected as a finalist for its COVID-19 Consumer Health Communications Text Message Campaign. The campaign leveraged OptimizeRx’s text-based patient engagement technology, which is traditionally used for specific therapy support programs, to provide the general public with timely COVID-19 information from a reliable source. The free, interactive text-message alert program delivered COVID-19 updates sourced from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) directly to any SMS-enabled mobile device.

Fierce Pharma Marketing’s expert panel of judges reviewed all submissions to determine which companies produced thought-provoking, innovative and compelling campaigns across a wide range of media. A full list of judges can be found at https://www.fiercemarketingforum.com/2021%20judges.

The winners will be announced at the Fierce Pharma Marketing Awards Dinner on September 29 at the Pennsylvania Convention Center in Philadelphia, as part of the Digital Pharma East Conference. The event is sponsored by DeepIntent, DrFirst and Doximity.

“It’s been a challenging year for pharma, but it’s also been a creative and innovative one. Pharma marketers and their agencies quickly embraced pandemic-forced changes—moving to digital communications and figuring out how to shoot TV commercials safely, for instance—and continued to produce creative and compelling campaigns all year. We look forward to seeing everybody in Philadelphia in September where we will reveal the winning entries,” commented Tracy Station, Editor-in-Chief, Fierce Pharma. “We applaud OptimizeRx on their success.”

