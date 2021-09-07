checkAd

Snap One Holdings Corp. to Present at the 10th Annual Gateway Conference on September 9, 2021

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Sept. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Snap One Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: SNPO) (“Snap One” or the “Company”), a provider of smart living products, services and software to professional integrators, has been invited to present at the 10th Annual Gateway Conference, which is being held virtually on September 8-9, 2021.

Snap One management is scheduled to present on Thursday, September 9th at 12:00 p.m. Pacific time, with one-on-one meetings to be held throughout the conference. The presentation will be webcast live and available for replay here.

To receive additional information, request an invitation or to schedule a one-on-one meeting, please email conference@gatewayir.com.

About the Gateway Conference
For the past nine years, the Gateway Conference has engaged the management teams of nearly 800 public and private growth companies and thousands of institutional investors, sell-side analysts and sponsoring investment bankers. Past attendees have valued the event for its direct access to high-quality companies and investors. Follow the Gateway Conference on Twitter and join the conversation using the #GatewayIRConference hashtag. For more information, visit gateway-grp.com/conference/.

About Snap One
Snap One provides a suite of products, services and software to its network of professional do-it-for-me (“DIFM”) integrators that enable them to deliver smart living experiences for their residential and small business end users. The Company’s hardware and software portfolio includes leading proprietary and third-party offerings across connected, infrastructure, and entertainment categories. Additionally, Snap One provides technology-enabled workflow solutions to support integrators throughout the project lifecycle, enhancing their operations and helping them to profitably grow their businesses. For more information, visit snapone.com.

Contacts

Media:

Abigail Hanlon
Director, Marketing Events & Public Relations
Abigail.Hanlon@SnapOne.com

Jordan Schmidt
Gateway Investor Relations
949-574-3860
IR@SnapOne.com

Investors:

Tom Colton and Matt Glover
Gateway Investor Relations
949-574-3860
IR@SnapOne.com





