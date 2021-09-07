checkAd

Vincerx Pharma to Participate in the 2021 Wells Fargo Virtual Healthcare Conference

PALO ALTO, Calif., Sept. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vincerx Pharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: VINC), a biopharmaceutical company aspiring to address the unmet medical needs of patients with cancer through paradigm-shifting therapeutics, today announced that Vincerx’s management team will participate in a fireside chat at the 2021 Wells Fargo Virtual Healthcare Conference, to be held September 9-10, 2021.

Vincerx Fireside Chat Details
     
Date:   Thursday, September 9, 2021
     
Time:   4:40 PM Eastern Time
     
Webcast:   https://kvgo.com/wells-fargo/vincerx-pharma-inc-sept-2021

The presentation will be webcast live and archived for 90 days in the Investors section of the Company’s website.

About Vincerx Pharma, Inc.

Vincerx Pharma, Inc. (“Vincerx”) is a clinical-stage life sciences company focused on leveraging its extensive development and oncology expertise to advance new therapies intended to address unmet medical needs for the treatment of cancer. Vincerx has assembled a management team of biopharmaceutical experts with extensive experience in building and operating organizations that develop and deliver innovative medicines to patients. Vincerx’s current pipeline is derived from an exclusive license agreement with Bayer and includes a clinical-stage and follow-on small molecule drug program and a preclinical stage bioconjugation platform, which includes next-generation antibody-drug conjugates and innovative small molecule drug conjugates.

Contact Information

Bruce Mackle
LifeSci Advisors, LLC
646-889-1200
bmackle@lifesciadvisors.com

 





